<header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411542106" data-article-version="1.0">22 people wounded during 12 hours of Chicago shootings to start weekend</h1> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411542106-393837442" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 11:15AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> Eddie Johnson.</p> <p id="qZNUdV">And the violence persisted through most of the work week. On Thursday night, a shooting on Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park left one dead and three injured, just a few hours after two men were wounded in a shooting on Interstate 94 on the Far South Side.</p> <p id="iHfjby">Those six victims were among 44 shot in Chicago during the week between Monday and 5 p.m. Friday, 11 more than the number of people shot during the same time period last week.</p> <p id="klgvXd">“We have positioned saturation and tactical teams in areas that we are addressing ongoing gang conflicts that are contributing to recent violence,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Saturday.</p> <p id="j3Obr4">“Additionally, there will be heavy saturation patrols along Lake Shore Drive and major thoroughfares beginning Friday and through the weekend,” he said.</p> <p id="lV6ZR2">In Saturday’s latest shooting, a man and a woman were wounded in a drive-by attack in Pilsen.</p> <p id="SupT2i">They were in a vehicle about 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Union Avenue when someone in a light-colored vehicle pulled up and opened fire, police said.</p> <p id="4XuVzu">The man was hit in the chest and arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The woman was struck in the arm and stabilized at the same hospital, police said.</p> <p id="DqeeXI">Less than an hour earlier, four people were wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side.</p> <p id="fMGH0W">They got into a fight with a stranger about 4:20 a.m. at a restaurant in the 3500 block of West North Avenue, Chicago police said.</p> <p id="2AJXUE">When the altercation turned physical, the four left the restaurant, got in a Jeep Cherokee and the person they were arguing with pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the car, police said. The Jeep caught fire and slammed into a parked car.</p> <p id="QSD7MM">A 30-year-old man was hit in the arm, leg and chest, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.</p> <p id="mT6tqL">A 45-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with a shoulder wound, along with a 43-year-old man hit in the back. His condition was stabilized.</p> <p id="nBmHqv">Additionally, a 24-year-old man declined medical treatment for a graze wound to the hand, police said.</p> <p id="EXLpNL">Two hours earlier, three people were wounded in a shooting in Princeton Park.</p> <p id="XA4TcF">At 2:22 a.m., they were in a parking lot in the 9400 block of South Wentworth Avenue when three males got out of an SUV and opened fire, police said.</p> <p id="JOxm9a">A 32-year-old woman was hit in both legs and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, police said. A man, also 32, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.</p> <p id="18foFU">Bullets also hit a 26-year-old man in the leg, police said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 found dead with ‘traumatic injuries' inside suburban home, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 12:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- Arlington Heights police are questioning a person of interest after they found two people dead inside a home early Saturday in the northwest suburb.</p><p>Officers received a 911 call about 12:30 a.m. from the first block of South Derbyshire Lane, but the person on the other line did not say anything, according to a statement from Arlington Heights police.</p><p>When officers arrived, they found a man and woman dead with “traumatic injuries.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/woman-shot-by-person-on-bike-in-chicago" title="Woman shot by person on bike in Lake View" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman shot by person on bike in Lake View</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 10:07AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 10:10AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 27-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Saturday in Lake View on the North Side.</p><p>She was walking about 1:28 a.m. in the 600 block of West Surf Street when a male on a bike passed by and opened fire, Chicago police said.</p><p>The woman was struck in the chest and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where her condition was stabilized, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/belmont-cragin-fire-leaves-5-injured" title="Belmont Cragin fire leaves 5 injured" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/08/Screen-Shot-2019-06-08-at-4.04.58-AM-300x216_1560006355646_7366890_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/08/Screen-Shot-2019-06-08-at-4.04.58-AM-300x216_1560006355646_7366890_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/08/Screen-Shot-2019-06-08-at-4.04.58-AM-300x216_1560006355646_7366890_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/08/Screen-Shot-2019-06-08-at-4.04.58-AM-300x216_1560006355646_7366890_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/08/Screen-Shot-2019-06-08-at-4.04.58-AM-300x216_1560006355646_7366890_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Five people were hurt in a blaze Saturday in Belmont Cragin. | Chicago Fire Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Belmont Cragin fire leaves 5 injured</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 10:06AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Five people were hurt in a blaze Saturday in Belmont Cragin.</p><p>Crews responded to a fire about 2:40 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Parkside Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department. There, they found a two-story building with its back porches ablaze.</p><p>A man and a woman were taken to West Suburban Medical Center, the fire department said. 