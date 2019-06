At least 22 people were wounded in Chicago in a rash of gun violence during the first 12 hours of the weekend.

The bloody start comes a week after shootings in Chicago left 8 dead and 44 wounded in the city’s most violent weekend so far this year, prompting a response from Mayor Lightfoot and CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson.

And the violence persisted through most of the work week. On Thursday night, a shooting on Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park left one dead and three injured, just a few hours after two men were wounded in a shooting on Interstate 94 on the Far South Side.

Those six victims were among 44 shot in Chicago during the week between Monday and 5 p.m. Friday, 11 more than the number of people shot during the same time period last week.

“We have positioned saturation and tactical teams in areas that we are addressing ongoing gang conflicts that are contributing to recent violence,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Saturday.

“Additionally, there will be heavy saturation patrols along Lake Shore Drive and major thoroughfares beginning Friday and through the weekend,” he said.

In Saturday’s latest shooting, a man and a woman were wounded in a drive-by attack in Pilsen.

They were in a vehicle about 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Union Avenue when someone in a light-colored vehicle pulled up and opened fire, police said.

The man was hit in the chest and arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The woman was struck in the arm and stabilized at the same hospital, police said.

Less than an hour earlier, four people were wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

They got into a fight with a stranger about 4:20 a.m. at a restaurant in the 3500 block of West North Avenue, Chicago police said.

When the altercation turned physical, the four left the restaurant, got in a Jeep Cherokee and the person they were arguing with pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the car, police said. The Jeep caught fire and slammed into a parked car.

A 30-year-old man was hit in the arm, leg and chest, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 45-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with a shoulder wound, along with a 43-year-old man hit in the back. His condition was stabilized.

Additionally, a 24-year-old man declined medical treatment for a graze wound to the hand, police said.

Two hours earlier, three people were wounded in a shooting in Princeton Park.

At 2:22 a.m., they were in a parking lot in the 9400 block of South Wentworth Avenue when three males got out of an SUV and opened fire, police said.

A 32-year-old woman was hit in both legs and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, police said. A man, also 32, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Bullets also hit a 26-year-old man in the leg, police said. He was taken to Roseland Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

An additional 13 people have been wounded in separate shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.