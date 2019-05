Three people were hurt in a drive-by Saturday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

They were in a sedan about 2 a.m. westbound in the 4400 block of South Western Avenue when someone in a black SUV drove alongside and fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 42-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were hit multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 17-year-old girl was struck in the arm and was taken to the same hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.