At least 31 people were shot in a rash of violence during the first 12 hours of the weekend in Chicago, leaving four people dead by early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Authorities responding to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert discovered the latest homicide at 4:11 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Morgan in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, according to Chicago police .

A 29-year-old man had been shot in the chest and he later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Late Friday, two people were killed in separate Humboldt Park shootings.

Tabarie Nix, 24, was on the sidewalk about 11:45 p.m. in the 900 block of North Karlov when a gunman walked up and shot him in the neck and arm, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Nix was pronounced dead at Norwegian American Hospital.

An hour before that, 32-year-old Tellez Ricardo was standing in the 1500 block of North Keeler when someone in a red car pulled up and fired shots, authorities said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the chest and was later pronounced dead.

The Gresham neighborhood was also the scene of the weekend’s first slaying.

Anthony Robinson, 37, was walking about 8:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 79th Street when a male leaving a gangway fired shots, authorities said. He was struck in the head, chest and shoulder, and pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

In non-fatal shootings, four people were wounded Saturday in the Gold Coast near Northwestern University’s Chicago campus.

A 28-year-old man and 26-year-old man were standing outside a red van about 2 a.m. in the 300 block of East Chicago Avenue when they heard gunfire and realized they had been shot, police said. They saw several vehicles drive away from the scene.

Two other men in the same block were also shot, police said. A 28-year-old man was grazed in the head, and a 25-year-old was shot in the head.

All four men went to area hospitals where their conditions were stabilized.

On the West Side, a woman crashed her vehicle after being shot Friday in Austin.

The 22-year-old was in a vehicle about 10:35 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Van Buren Street when someone opened fire, police said. She drove off a couple blocks before crashing her vehicle.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee, police said. Her condition was stabilized.

There have been 22 more people injured in shootings across the city since 5 p.m. Friday.

Over Memorial Day weekend, 41 people were shot and seven killed in Chicago gun violence.