The first weekend of June was the most violent in Chicago so far in 2019, with seven shot dead and 39 others wounded as of Sunday night.

Families and Chicago police are using the weekend to make a point, that laws need to change. A CPD spokesman tweeted that letting gun offenders out on I-bonds shows there is no repercussion for carrying an illegal gun in Chicago.

In one shooting in Austin, three teenagers and a 22 year old man were hit. It was the second time in 24 hours where several people were shot in one location. Chicago's other mass shooting prompted Northwestern University to send an alert to students and staff near the Gold Coast campus. At Chicago and Lake Shore Drive, four men were shot, ranging in age from 25 to 28.

On the most violent weekend of the year so far, a celebration of life honored one of Chicago's most recognized victims of gun violence, Hadiya Pendleton.

"Hadiya's spirit was one of love and happiness and that's what we really try to embody everytime we do this," said Kalyn Jones, friend of Hadiya.

Families and friends who have lost loved ones to gun violence filled the Hadiya Pendleton Park at 44th and Calumet.

"It takes a community. It takes a village," said Ukaya McGee.

For Ukaya McGee, the pain is fresh. Her loved one was killed just six months ago.

"I pray for the mayor because she has her hands full," said McGee.

"It makes you don't even want to come to summer because it looks like the gun violence is down in the winter because everybody's just down in the house," said Tyana Liggett, friend of Hadiya.

In Garfield Park, a 31 year old man in a black Jeep is now hospitalized. Police say he was driving near Lake and Hamlin around 2:30 this morning when someone shot him, causing him to crash against a pole. He survived. On Friday night, someone walked into a South Shore restaurant and opened fire, injuring a 36 year old man. Families here know the heart ache that will come for victims this weekend.

"The road is long. It is lonely and it's sad and you will get through it. It's not easy, but you can get through it," said Cleopatra Pendleton, Hadiya's mother.

