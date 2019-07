- Eight people were rescued from Lake Michigan when their boat overturned Saturday near Diversey Harbor on the North Side.

About 12:30 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department responded to a boat’s distress signal near the 2800 block of Lake Shore Drive, according to fire officials. First responders found their boat capsized and eight people in the water.

A 44-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and a 13-year-old boy who injured his wrist and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital. All three were in good condition.

The rest declined treatment, authorities said.