- FOX 32 has obtained the 911 calls from the night Jussie Smollett claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago.

The caller, who is Smollett’s manager, told the operator that Smollett was reluctant to make a police report.

The caller describes being unnerved by Smollett’s appearance and mentions the noose.

Police eventually revealed the attack was a hoax. Smollett was charged, but the charges were dropped.

The City of Chicago is still trying to force Smollett to pay for the costs of the investigation.