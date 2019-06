- PAWS Chicago is waiving adoptions fees this weekend for some dogs and cats.

The special deal applies to dogs that are seven months or older, and cats that are one year or older.

The event takes places Saturday and Sunday at the Lincoln Park Adoption Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – and also from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the North Shore Adoption Center.

All animals up for adoption can be viewed on PAWS Chicago's website HERE.

Lincoln Park Adoption Center: 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue in Chicago

North Shore Adoption Center: 1616 Deerfield Road in north suburban Highland Park

PAWS Chicago is the city's largest no-kill animal shelter.