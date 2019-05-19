< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Arson, vandalism target Chicago Jewish community data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407848163.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407848163");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_407848163_407851731_177582"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WFLD"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_407848163_407851731_177582";this.videosJson='[{"id":"407851731","video":"565662","title":"Attempted%20arson%20at%20synagogue","caption":"Attempted%20arson%20at%20synagogue","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F19%2FAttempted_arson_at_synagogue_0_7289706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F19%2FAttempted_arson_at_synagogue_565662_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652927274%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DQ0HH6-4j7l728MVjt6pTVtCItWU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Farson-vandalism-target-chicago-jewish-community"}},"createDate":"May 19 2019 09:27PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WFLD"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_407848163_407851731_177582",video:"565662",poster:"https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Attempted_arson_at_synagogue_0_7289706_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Attempted%2520arson%2520at%2520synagogue",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/19/Attempted_arson_at_synagogue_565662_1800.mp4?Expires=1652927274&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Q0HH6-4j7l728MVjt6pTVtCItWU",eventLabel:"Attempted%20arson%20at%20synagogue-407851731",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Farson-vandalism-target-chicago-jewish-community"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Michele Fiore
Posted May 19 2019 08:50PM CDT
Video Posted May 19 2019 09:27PM CDT
Updated May 19 2019 09:38PM CDT class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Attempted%20arson%20outside%20synagogue_1558316951750.JPG_7289552_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Attempted%20arson%20outside%20synagogue_1558316951750.JPG_7289552_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Attempted%20arson%20outside%20synagogue_1558316951750.JPG_7289552_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Attempted%20arson%20outside%20synagogue_1558316951750.JPG_7289552_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Attempted%20arson%20outside%20synagogue_1558316951750.JPG_7289552_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police said that that Police said that that over the weekend, someone tried to set a fire outside Congregation Anshe Sholom on West Melrose in Lakeview. Police found broken glass bottles with an unknown substance and charred black towels. Police said that that over the weekend, someone tried to set a fire outside Congregation Anshe Sholom on West Melrose in Lakeview. Police found broken glass bottles with an unknown substance and charred black towels. CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Chicago Police are increasing security at local Jewish schools, businesses and synagogues after vandalism and an arson attempt that seem to target the Jewish community.

Police said that that over the weekend, someone tried to set a fire outside Congregation Anshe Sholom on West Melrose in Lakeview. Police found broken glass bottles with an unknown substance and charred black towels. No one was injured and there was no damage.

Police also said that cars near synagogues in Rogers Park were vandalized.

Surveillance images are helping police in their investigation and have been turned over to the FBI.

"You could see somebody walking behind the building carrying some things and you can see some fire," said Rabbi David Wolkenfeld of Anshe Sholom B'Nai Israel. "Just a shocking thing to see. An act of violence against a building that means so much to so many people."

No one is in custody.

"People are fraught," Wolkenfeld said. "People are scared and I think the people who show up to find support in community, to pray together to assert that they're proud to be Jewish, to continue to practice Judaism here in the heart of this neighborhood in the middle of the city, I think that's a really beautiful inspiring thing to do."

The FBI said that of the 1,749 religious hate crimes reported in 2017, Jewish Americans were far more likely to be targeted than any other religious group.

58.1 percent were victims of crimes motivated by their offenders' anti-Jewish bias.
18.6 percent were victims of anti-Islamic (Muslim) bias.
4.3 percent were victims of anti-Catholic bias.
3.3 percent were victims of bias against groups of individuals of varying religions (anti-multiple religions, group).
2.3 percent were victims of anti-Protestant bias.
1.8 percent were victims of anti-Other Christian bias.

Dep Supt Anthony Riccio has ordered special attention at all Jewish schools, synagogues & businesses following vandalism and an attempted arson at 2 separate Chicago synogogues. Dets are investigating & have good video evidence. More Local Stories

Lightfoot to become Chicago's first African American woman, lesbian mayor
Posted May 19 2019 08:29PM CDT data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Lori_Lightfoot_to_be_inaugurated_on_Mond_0_7289710_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Lori_Lightfoot_to_be_inaugurated_on_Mond_0_7289710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Lori_Lightfoot_to_be_inaugurated_on_Mond_0_7289710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Lori_Lightfoot_to_be_inaugurated_on_Mond_0_7289710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lori Lightfoot to be inaugurated on Monday" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lightfoot to become Chicago's first African American woman, lesbian mayor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 08:29PM Updated May 19 2019 09:38PM CDT

"I'm getting myself into the right headspace and continuing the celebration with my family," Lightfoot said afterwards.

She is pushing for all Chicagoans to come together.

"We must unite together," she said. "There are all these opportunities for us to seek differences, to spread dissension. I want Chicago to be a beacon of hope across the nation."

Man accidentally shoots self in groin, dies
Posted May 19 2019 08:07PM CDT

A man died Saturday, five days after he shot himself in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Jose Hernandez, 22, was riding in a car at about 10:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Pulaski Road when he accidentally shot himself in the right side of the groin, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Man dies of injuries 10 days after house fire
Posted May 19 2019 06:34PM CDT

A 71-year-old man died Tuesday, 8 days after he was seriously injured in a house fire in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.

Fernando Serrano and a woman in her 70s were hurt when the fire broke out about 1:30 p.m. May 6 in the 2900 block of North Meade Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

They both suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to Community First Medical Center, where Serrano was listed in serious-to-critical condition and the woman's condition was stabilized, authorities said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man accidentally shoots self in groin, dies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 08:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man died Saturday, five days after he shot himself in Little Village on the Southwest Side.</p><p>Jose Hernandez, 22, was riding in a car at about 10:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Pulaski Road when he accidentally shot himself in the right side of the groin, Chicago police said.</p><p>He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/man-dies-of-injuries-10-days-after-house-fire" title="Man dies of injuries 10 days after house fire" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Police said that that over the weekend, someone tried to set a fire outside Congregation Anshe Sholom on West Melrose in Lakeview. Police found broken glass bottles with an unknown substance and charred black towels. Police found broken glass bottles with an unknown substance and charred black towels. Arson, vandalism target Chicago Jewish community

Lightfoot to become Chicago's first African American woman, lesbian mayor

Graduation speaker pledges to pay class of 2019's student debt

Health officials confirm measles case in Chicago (CDC via Getty Images)" title="GETTY-measles_1532439789069.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Health officials confirm measles case in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 