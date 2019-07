CHESTERTON, Ind. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- The body of a 35-year-old man from was pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday at Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton, Indiana.

About 5:50 p.m. July 27, a lifeguard at Indiana Dunes saw a man who seemed to be struggling in the water in the designated swim area, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

As a lifeguard approached the man, he slipped under the water and didn’t resurface, IDNR said. Several agencies assisted in the search, including the U.S. Coast Guard and the Portage Fire Department.

A Chesterton Fire Department diver found the man’s body about 8 p.m. in 10 feet of water, IDNR said. He lived in Michigan.

Indiana conservation officers and the Porter County coroner’s office are investigating the cause of death.