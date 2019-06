- A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing from the Oakland neighborhood on the South Side.

Alonzo Isaac was last seen June 22 in the 3600 block of South Lake Park Avenue near the 31st Street Harbor, Chicago police said.

Isaac, who is 5-feet-5, was wearing a black skull cap, black pants and Puma flip-flops, police said. He may be carrying a gray or black book bag.

He is known to visit Ellis Park and the 3500 block of South Rhodes.

Anyone who knows Isaac’s location is asked to call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.