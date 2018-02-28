Chicago congressional candidate says he'll 'definitely' get high if he wins

- A congressional candidate who attracted attention for an ad showing him smoking pot is making no apologies for his campaign stunt – and says he’ll “definitely” get high if he wins in the upcoming primary election.

Benjamin Thomas Wolf, a Democrat, is running against incumbent Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., for his Chicago seat in the Democratic primary election on March 20 in what would be his first step to becoming the “Cannabis Congressman.”

“I think it’s important that we actually start talking about legalizing cannabis,” Wolf said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends.” “This is medicine for tens of millions of people in America. It can bring billions of dollars in tax revenue to Illinois and really, it’s the first component to completely overhauling the criminal justice system in America.”

Wolf’s campaign ad has gone viral in recent days. The ad is the banner on Wolf's campaign website, and shows the candidate sitting in front of an American flag holding a lit joint.

Medical marijuana is legal in Illinois. Recreational use is now, however, it has been partially decriminalized. A person carrying 10 grams or less of marijuana in Illinois would be subject to a fine for a civil violation, but no jail time. However, any more than 10 grams becomes a misdemeanor or a felony with a risk of up to 30 years of incarceration.

This year, Illinois plans to have a referendum, where voters could have a chance to voice their opinions on the legalization of marijuana for recreational use on the November 2018 ballot.

