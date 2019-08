- A Chicago police officer accidentally shot himself in the finger Friday at a South Side station.

The officer was cleaning his gun when it inadvertently discharged and struck his pinky finger, Chicago police said.

He was taken to a hospital in good condition, and was treated and released, police said.

The incident happened about 11:10 a.m. in the Gresham District station in the 7800 block of South Halsted, police said.