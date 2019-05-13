< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Chicago man claims murder conviction was based upon blind eyewitness Chicago man claims murder conviction was based upon blind eyewitness addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/chicago-man-claims-murder-conviction-was-based-upon-blind-eyewitness" addthis:title="Chicago man claims murder conviction was based upon blind eyewitness"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-406646837.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-406646837");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_406646837_406660806_155730"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WFLD"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_406646837_406660806_155730";this.videosJson='[{"id":"406660806","video":"563592","title":"Chicago%20man%20claims%20murder%20conviction%20was%20based%20upon%20blind%20eyewitness","caption":"The%20key%20witness%20in%20a%20murder%20case%20that%20put%20a%20teenager%20behind%20bars%20for%20more%20than%2070%20years%20responded%20Monday%20to%20claims%20that%20he%20is%20legally%20blind.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F13%2FChicago_man_claims_murder_conviction_was_0_7255346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F13%2FChicago_man_claims_murder_conviction_was_based_u_563592_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652409805%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D7qnNBUluJFydTKsxlwSnvNGw5bo","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fchicago-man-claims-murder-conviction-was-based-upon-blind-eyewitness"}},"createDate":"May 13 2019 09:43PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WFLD"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_406646837_406660806_155730",video:"563592",poster:"https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/Chicago_man_claims_murder_conviction_was_0_7255346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520key%2520witness%2520in%2520a%2520murder%2520case%2520that%2520put%2520a%2520teenager%2520behind%2520bars%2520for%2520more%2520than%252070%2520years%2520responded%2520Monday%2520to%2520claims%2520that%2520he%2520is%2520legally%2520blind.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/13/Chicago_man_claims_murder_conviction_was_based_u_563592_1800.mp4?Expires=1652409805&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=7qnNBUluJFydTKsxlwSnvNGw5bo",eventLabel:"Chicago%20man%20claims%20murder%20conviction%20was%20based%20upon%20blind%20eyewitness-406660806",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fchicago-man-claims-murder-conviction-was-based-upon-blind-eyewitness"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Larry Yellen
Posted May 13 2019 08:37PM CDT
Video Posted May 13 2019 09:43PM CDT
Updated May 13 2019 09:50PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/Darien%20Harris_1557802169953.jpg_7255349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/Darien%20Harris_1557802169953.jpg_7255349_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/Darien%20Harris_1557802169953.jpg_7255349_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/Darien%20Harris_1557802169953.jpg_7255349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/Darien%20Harris_1557802169953.jpg_7255349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406646837-406662094" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/Darien%20Harris_1557802169953.jpg_7255349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/Darien%20Harris_1557802169953.jpg_7255349_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/Darien%20Harris_1557802169953.jpg_7255349_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/Darien%20Harris_1557802169953.jpg_7255349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, CHICAGO (FOX 32) - The key witness in a murder case that put a teenager behind bars for more than 70 years responded Monday to claims that he is legally blind. Dexter Saffold insists he saw Darien Harris kill one man and wound another. Harris' relatives suggest that even if justice should be blind, a crucial witness to murder should not be.

"He had dreams of becoming a music producer, and those dreams were taken away from me by the sole testimony of a blind man," said Nikisha Harris, Darien's mother. Nikisha's 25-year-old son is serving a 76-year sentence for the shooting death of a man at a service station in Woodlawn back in 2011. On Monday, she and her relatives expressed new hope of proving his innocence, after learning that the judge who convicted her son was never told that the key eyewitness was legally blind.

"We have hope and we have faith that they're going to do the right thing now," Nikisha said.

The eyewitness, Saffold, says he has glaucoma but that eye drops help him see.

"I seen him because he ran right past me after the shooting," Saffold said. "He looked at me because we almost bumped into each other."

Harris's attorneys also say that security video shows that Saffold didn't even arrive on the scene until after the shooting.

"It's a combination of not being able to see, and lying under oath," said Jodi Garvey, defense attorney.

Garvey is hoping that Kim Foxx' conviction integrity unit agrees. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Juvenile judge approves request to hold teen in Chicago shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 10:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A judge has ordered a 14-year-old Chicago boy held in custody for the alleged shooting of two men on an elevated train station platform last week.</p><p>A judge last week ordered the boy turned over to the custody of his mother after he was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery for the May 6 shooting.</p><p>After the teen's family failed to pick him up over the weekend, Cook County prosecutors on Monday filed petitions to prosecute him as a violent juvenile offender based on a prior residential burglary and robbery conviction. Juvenile Judge Linda J. Pauel agreed. The teen is not being named because of his age</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/2-charged-in-evanston-shots-fired-incident" title="2 charged in Evanston shots fired incident" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/daniels-morales_1557802886814_7255384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/daniels-morales_1557802886814_7255384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/daniels-morales_1557802886814_7255384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/daniels-morales_1557802886814_7255384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/daniels-morales_1557802886814_7255384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Twan Daniels and&nbsp;Darius Morales" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 charged in Evanston shots fired incident</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 10:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two men are charged with firing a gun and crashing a vehicle near an elementary school in north suburban Evanston.</p><p>Darius Morales, 29, of Jefferson Park, is charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to Cook County records.</p><p>Twan Daniels, 30, of Evanston, is charged with a felony count of aggravated fleeing an eluding and several traffic citations, according to Evanston police.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/mayor-cuts-ribbon-on-new-stretch-of-chicago-riverwalk" title="Mayor cuts ribbon on new stretch of Chicago Riverwalk" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/Mayor_cuts_ribbon_on_new_stretch_of_Chic_0_7255352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/Mayor_cuts_ribbon_on_new_stretch_of_Chic_0_7255352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/Mayor_cuts_ribbon_on_new_stretch_of_Chic_0_7255352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/Mayor_cuts_ribbon_on_new_stretch_of_Chic_0_7255352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/Mayor_cuts_ribbon_on_new_stretch_of_Chic_0_7255352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A dedication ceremony was held Monday for a stretch of the acclaimed Chicago Riverwalk, which was one of the earliest portions built and is now getting a major facelift." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mayor cuts ribbon on new stretch of Chicago Riverwalk</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dane Placko </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 04:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 13 2019 09:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A dedication ceremony was held Monday for a stretch of the acclaimed Chicago Riverwalk, which was one of the earliest portions built and is now getting a major facelift.</p><p>"This is one of the greatest urban spaces created on the globe in the last century! That's what we have with the Riverwalk!" said Mark Kelly, Cultural Affairs Commissioner. </p><p>Mayor Rahm Emanuel took part in a ribbon-cutting for what is called "Riverwalk East.” It’s the portion that starts at Michigan Avenue and extends east all the way to Lake Shore Drive.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-cuts-ribbon-on-new-stretch-of-chicago-riverwalk"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/1_1557787557153_7254340_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="1_1557787557153.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mayor cuts ribbon on new stretch of Chicago Riverwalk</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-man-claims-murder-conviction-was-based-upon-blind-eyewitness"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/Darien%20Harris_1557802169953.jpg_7255349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Darien Harris_1557802169953.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chicago man claims murder conviction was based upon blind eyewitness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/local-mother-desperate-to-get-medical-help-for-son-who-has-special-needs-i-m-not-going-to-give-up-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/r23r23f23_1557802157610_7255234_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="calumet city 1"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Local mother desperate to get medical help for son who has special needs: 'I'm not going to give up'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/dow-drops-more-than-600-points-after-china-retaliates-against-us-with-higher-tariffs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/122112_1557800281852_7254781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Trump"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>DOW drops more than 600 points after China retaliates against US with higher tariffs</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa News News
Local
U.S. and World
Politics
Business
Health
Editorial
Weather
Forecast
Current Conditions
Severe Weather
Traffic
Airport Delays
Closings Good Day
Jakes Takes
Backseat Rider
Conversations in Health
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Food and Dining
Recipe Box
Movies! About Us
News Team
Jobs at Fox 32
Internships
Contests
Closed Captioning
Contact Us Live
Video
Contests
FOX On Demand
CW50 Chicago Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File
About Us
Jobs at FOX 32
Contact Us 