A teenage girl went missing Friday from Pulaski Park on the North Side.

Kamilah Bravo, 15, was last seen in the 3500 block of West Rosemont Avenue, Chicago police said.

Bravo was described as a 5-foot-3, 145-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about Bravo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Area North Special Victim’s Unit at 312-744-8266.