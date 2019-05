A boy has been reported missing from Little Village on the South Side.

Brian Mondragon, 13, was last seen Saturday in the 2700 block of South Lawndale Avenue, according to a missing persons report from Chicago police.

Police describe Mondragon as 5-foot-1, 100 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and having a light brown complexion.

He was last seen wearing a white, short sleeved v-neck shirt, brown pants, red tennis shoes and riding a black bike.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380 or 911.