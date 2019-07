GETTY Empire actress Taraji P Henson was allegedly the victim of identity theft.

Actress Taraji P. Henson is pictured here with Alicia Newby, who is accused of stealing Henson's identity. (Henson image: Getty)

- A Chicago woman is accused of stealing several people's identities, including that of "Empire" actress Taraji P. Henson, according to a report.

Alicia Renee Newby, 29, is charged with continuing a financial crime enterprise.

The Tribune reported that Henson is one of the victims. Newby allegedly accessed Henson's email. The newspaper said that Henson's manager discovered the fraud last year.

Newby was arrested on Saturday at her home in Chicago's Galewood neighborhood.

Henson costars in "Empire" with Jussie Smollett, who made international headlines when he allegedly faked a hate crime attack in Chicago. All charges against him were dropped, a special prosecutor is being appointed to investigate how the case was handled.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.