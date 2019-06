Related Headlines Concealed carry holder shoots gunman in head

A concealed-carry holder shot and killed someone who approached him with a gun May 27 in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

He was walking into an apartment alley about 4:15 p.m. when a man approached him in the 2500 block of South California Avenue and took out a handgun, Chicago police said.

The man, 25, pulled out his own gun and shot Rafael Silva, also 25, in the head, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Silva was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead three days later on May 30.

The man who fired shots was uninjured and showed officers a valid firearms ownership card and concealed-carry license, police said. An autopsy conducted Sunday found Silva’s death was a homicide from a gunshot wound to the head.

Area Central detectives are investigating.