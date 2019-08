- Residents sounded off in Willowbrook Thursday night, upset that Sterigenics may reopen after a deal was made with the State Attorney General’s office and the Illinois EPA.

Before the meeting, more than 100 protesters rallied in front of the Ashton Place to demand the permanent closing of the medical sterilization plant.

Sterigenics was shut down in February after it was found to be emitting a high level of ethylene oxide, a known carcinogen. Now, hundreds of residents say they got cancer because of it.

Legislation has since been passed limiting the amount of EO plants can emit in Illinois. Sterigenics says they stay within that new legal limit, but they need a construction permit.

Residents at the Thursday night meeting were strongly against the Illinois EPA approving that permit.

Sterigenics will stay closed until at least September 6th, when a judge rule on the reopening.