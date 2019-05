(Photo credit: Lake County Sheriff's Department) (Photo credit: Lake County Sheriff's Department)

- There’s a different kind of problem going on in Lake County.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department tweeted out the photos of cows wandering through a residential neighborhood near Route 59.

In ‘Cowstody!’ The bulls have been officially reunited with their owner. The 🐮s told us it was some “bull” that we wouldn’t let them run down Rte 59!! We told them they were moooooving too slow! pic.twitter.com/cBdYdZ2lc2 — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) May 13, 2019

Some neighbors stopped to take selfies with the animals.

The sheriff's department is looking for the owner.