- A Chicago Transit Authority employee died Monday morning after experiencing a medical problem at a Northwest Side Blue Line station.

CTA spokesman Jon Kaplan said the employee suffered a medical emergency about 9:10 a.m. at the O’Hare terminal. He did not make contact with a train or the electrified third rail and power to the tracks was not cut.

First responders found 35-year-old Daniel Cruz unresponsive and tried to revive him with CPR and a defibrillator, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Cruz, who lived in west suburban Berwyn, was taken to Resurrection Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:38 a.m., authorities said. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police are conducting a death investigation.

Service was suspended between O’Hare and Rosemont while emergency crews responded, but normal train movement resumed with residual delays about 10 a.m., according to the transit agency.