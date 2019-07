The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 50-year-old man, believed to be endangered, who went missing Saturday from suburban Deerfield.

Raj Rawal, whose family said he was recently showing signs of depression, was last seen leaving his home in the 300 block of Inverrary Lane in Unincorporated Deerfield on his bicycle, according to a missing persons alert from Lake County sheriffs.

Officers were able to locate his bicycle and cell phone along the shoreline of the Des Plaines River Trail, but were have been unable to find him, police said.

He is described by police as being 5-feet-8, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a dark olive complexion.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to dial 911.