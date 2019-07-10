< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story418182629" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418182629" data-article-version="1.0">East half of Humboldt Park to close as animal control attempts to capture alligator</h1> </header> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_418182629_418189148_167471"></div> src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Search continues for elusive alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="417332009" data-video-posted-date="Jul 10 2019 12:50PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Alligator_spotted_in_Humboldt_Park_Lagoo_0_7503870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Alligator spotted in Humboldt Park Lagoon</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:39AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-418182629"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:03AM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:18AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - Chicago Animal Care and Control will be closing the east half of Humboldt Park starting Sunday night in an effort to humanely capture the <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/alligator-or-crocodile-sighting-reported-in-chicago-lagoon" target="_blank"><strong>alligator discovered July 9 in the lagoon</strong></a>.</p> <p>"It is likely that residents who have been watching from the lagoon banks and paths in the park have been influencing the animal's behavior." Kelley Gandurski, executive director of Chicago Animal Care and Control said in a statement. "We are taking these steps to in an attempt to create an environment that lends to the animal's safe capture so we can quickly reopen the entire park to activity."</p> <p>Parking closures at the east half of the park were set to start Sunday at 9 p.m., when the boathouse parking lot closes, CACC said. create an environment that lends to the animal’s safe capture so we can quickly reopen the entire park to activity.”</p> <p>Parking closures at the east half of the park were set to start Sunday at 9 p.m., when the boathouse parking lot closes, CACC said. Walking path and street closures are expected to begin at 11 p.m.</p> <p>Access to North Luis Munoz Marin Drive and all walking paths bounded by Humboldt Park Drive, Division Street, California Avenue and North Avenue will be closed until further notice, CACC said.</p> <p>Humboldt Drive will close to traffic between North Avenue and Division Street, CACC said.</p> <p>In addition to the closure, CACC has hired Frank Robb, an alligator expert and owner of Crocodilian Specialist Services in St. Augustine, Florida, the agency said. Robb arrived in Chicago July 14 and immediately began assessing the park and lagoon. Robb, CACC, The Chicago Park District, Chicago police as well as other participating agencies are taking steps to ensure the park is as calm and quiet as possible, which will increase the chances of capturing the alligator.</p> <p>The west half of Humboldt Park, including the swimming area and field house, will remain open, CACC said. <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local/girl-killed-child-injured-in-nw-indiana-fire" title="Girl killed, child injured in NW Indiana fire" data-articleId="418190587" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl killed, child injured in NW Indiana fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:21AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A teen girl was killed and a child was rushed to a hospital Sunday after a fire in Dyer, Indiana.</p><p>Officers responded to a blaze in the morning hours at a home in the 9100 block of State Line Road, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.</p><p>They found a 14-year-old girl in the basement who was pronounced at 8:14 a.m., the sheriff's office and the Lake County coroner's office said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl killed, child injured in NW Indiana fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:21AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A teen girl was killed and a child was rushed to a hospital Sunday after a fire in Dyer, Indiana.</p><p>Officers responded to a blaze in the morning hours at a home in the 9100 block of State Line Road, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.</p><p>They found a 14-year-old girl in the basement who was pronounced at 8:14 a.m., the sheriff’s office and the Lake County coroner’s office said. An autopsy to determine her cause of death is pending.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/woman-62-missing-from-south-shore" title="Woman, 62, missing from South Shore" data-articleId="418189518" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/missing1%20_OP_2_CP__1563192285345.jpg_7522799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/missing1%20_OP_2_CP__1563192285345.jpg_7522799_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/missing1%20_OP_2_CP__1563192285345.jpg_7522799_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/missing1%20_OP_2_CP__1563192285345.jpg_7522799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/missing1%20_OP_2_CP__1563192285345.jpg_7522799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Angela Brinson | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman, 62, missing from South Shore</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:05AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 62-year-old woman was reported missing from South Shore.</p><p>Angela Brinson, who also goes by Angela Bledsoe, was last seen July 13 in the area of the 7500 block of South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago police said.</p><p>She is 5-foot-7, 140 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair and a mole on her upper lip, police said. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/robber-targets-cta-riders-in-lawndale-police" title="Robber targets CTA riders in Lawndale: police" data-articleId="418188521" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony Webster / Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Robber targets CTA riders in Lawndale: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:50AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are warning residents after a pair of robberies were reported over the last couple of weeks on CTA property in Lawndale on the West Side.</p><p>In each case, someone approached a person on a CTA platform or train and took property by force, Chicago police said in an alert.</p><p>Both took place in the 2000 block of South Kostner Avenue, police said. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/woman-62-missing-from-south-shore" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/missing1%20_OP_2_CP__1563192285345.jpg_7522799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/missing1%20_OP_2_CP__1563192285345.jpg_7522799_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/missing1%20_OP_2_CP__1563192285345.jpg_7522799_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/missing1%20_OP_2_CP__1563192285345.jpg_7522799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/missing1%20_OP_2_CP__1563192285345.jpg_7522799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Angela&#x20;Brinson&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Woman, 62, missing from South Shore</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/robber-targets-cta-riders-in-lawndale-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony&#x20;Webster&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Robber targets CTA riders in Lawndale: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/consulting-firm-to-evaluate-chicago-casino-feasibility-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY-casino-gambling_1563191162223_7522788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY-casino-gambling_1563191162223_7522788_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY-casino-gambling_1563191162223_7522788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY-casino-gambling_1563191162223_7522788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY-casino-gambling_1563191162223_7522788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dmitry&#x20;Feoktistov&#x5c;TASS&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Consulting firm to evaluate Chicago casino feasibility</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/judges-to-decide-on-bond-hearings-for-r-kelly-indictments-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="R&#x20;Kelly&#x20;mugshot" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judges to decide on bond hearings for R. Kelly indictments</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/felon-who-tried-to-rob-couple-having-sex-in-van-fired-shots-at-man-beat-him-with-gun-prosecutors" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/jonquae-winston_1563188614655_7522682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/jonquae-winston_1563188614655_7522682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/jonquae-winston_1563188614655_7522682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/jonquae-winston_1563188614655_7522682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/jonquae-winston_1563188614655_7522682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jonquae&#x20;Winston&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Felon who tried to rob couple having sex in van fired shots at man, beat him with gun: prosecutors</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 