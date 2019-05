- A teacher and a classroom aide have been accused of verbally abusing young autistic students at a Florida elementary school, according to a report.

The accusations against the two who worked at Pasadena Lake Elementary School in Pembroke Pines resulted in their removal from the classroom while the district and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office investigates, Fox 7 Miami reported Thursday.

The alleged verbal abuse was recorded with an “Angel Sense,” a device that allows parents of autistic children to listen to their children’s surroundings, the station reported.

The station aired one clip in which a woman is heard saying, “So do your work. (Inaudible) Drag you’re a-- over there. Watch me. Try me.”

