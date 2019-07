- Dangerously hot weather is expected to move into the Chicago area Thursday and linger into the weekend.

Temperatures in the city could climb to 95 degrees by Thursday afternoon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Birk. The humidity could make it feel like 100 to 107, with the worst heat expected between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

An “excessive heat” watch already in effect from Thursday afternoon to Saturday evening was upgraded to a warning by Wednesday afternoon, according to the weather service. Friday is forecast to be the hottest day in that stretch, with a high that could hit 99.

It’s rare to get any hotter in Chicago. The last time the city had an official temperature of 100 degrees was in the summer of 2012, according to Birk.

The heat index — which factors humidity in with the temperature to give an idea of how things will feel — could reach 106 degrees in Chicago on Friday and 111 in some suburbs, according to the weather service.

The forecast high for Saturday is between 91 and 97 degrees, with a heat index between 101 and 108.

Residents are advised to visit one of the six cooling centers available:

Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.

Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave. and,

Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

Chicagoans can also call 311 to request a well-being check for those who may be in danger from the heat.