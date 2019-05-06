< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Exclusive: DCFS investigators reveal missteps of agency 06 2019 09:46PM By Natalie Bomke
Posted May 06 2019 09:13PM CDT
Video Posted May 06 2019 09:46PM CDT
Updated May 06 2019 09:52PM CDT <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405340246-405350256" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405340246" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - The death of a McHenry County 5-year-old last month, whose parents are charged with his murder, has many pointing the finger at the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services.</p><p>AJ Freund's family had contact with DCFS before his murder. Four months before the child was beaten and buried in a shallow grave, according to police, DCFS made a visit to the home. A police officer detailed "dog feces and urine were scattered about the residence,” windows were open or broken [in December], there was a broken heat source and clothes were piled up. A window in AJ and his brother's room was open and “the smell of feces was overwhelming” in their room.</p><p>Police also noticed AJ was only wearing a pull-up and had a suspicious bruise. Despite evidence from the police report, a DCFS employee visited the home the following day, ultimately deeming the report of neglect and abuse unfounded “due to lack of evidence for a cuts, welt and bruises allegation.”</p><p>Ninety-eight children who had contact with DCFS in Illinois died during the most recent fiscal year, according to an Office of Inspector General report, citing statistics from June 2017 to July 2018. AJ Freund was yet another casualty.</p><p>"Two years ago we were at basically a crisis point. I had on my caseload 80 pending investigations. Some of my colleagues had up to 100 pending investigations," said 24 year DCFS veteran Stephen Mittons.</p><p>Mittons has worked as an investigator his entire tenure with the agency. In March alone, he says DCFS investigators received 6800 reported abuse or neglect cases. Investigators have 60 days to close or outsource a case.</p><p>Right now, Mittons is working on 40 cases. Alishia Glover is also an investigator. Her service area is more than 130 square miles, from the South Side of Chicago to the southwest suburbs.</p><p>"Nine to 5 is almost non-existant as a child protection investigator and a typical day really isn't typical," Glover said.</p><p>When asked about the public outrage, at what is perceived as the agency's negligence, Glover said, "My feeling is that the public's outrage is misunderstood and it's misdirected."</p><p>But the public isn't the agency's only critic.</p><p>McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally, whose district includes where AJ Freund died has blasted DCFS. In a statement, he says "DCFS in McHenry County is not adequately fulfilling its critically important responsibilities." He believes the agency "requires drastic reform in terms of its management and the quality of its personnel.”</p><p>When you ask Glover and Mittons who is to blame for the mishandling of cases, they point to the outsourcing of vital resources.</p><p>"Eighty-five percent of DCFS work that we did 25 years ago when I came into the agency has now been outsourced," Mittons said.</p><p>Two-thirds of the DCFS budget goes to the private sector, into what they call intact family services. An outside agency is contracted to stabilize the home. Mental health and drug treatment, along with employment assistance, is provided to the parents. The goal is to fix the underlying issues that caused the abuse, so the child can remain in the home.</p><p>The problem, according to the investigators, is once a family receives intact family services, DCFS stops tracking the case.</p><p>"Once that intact worker is assigned, it's removed from us, we don’t have the jurisdiction," Glover said.</p><p>Lack of staffing is another issue and is the most apparent in the Northern District where AJ Freund was allegedly murdered last month.</p><p>"Northern region, where that case is located, is one of the areas that continues to have problems with investigative staffing," said Anne Irving, the AFSCME union liaison to DCFS.</p><p>A 2019 Office of Inspector General report recommends DCFS investigators follow up with a child's doctor if their injury requires a medical visit, as well as develop practices to ensure workable caseloads, and follow up with families given intact family services.</p><p>In his proposed budget, Governor JB Pritzker is adding $75 million to the DCFS budget. More than 100 new caseworkers and investigators will be hired.</p><p>"Governor Pritzker has put us in a position to now where we can at least become even with the 8 ball... All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Zahav, Ashley Christensen win big at James Beard Awards</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 10:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chef Ashley Christensen's comfort food at Poole's Diner in North Carolina and the modern Israeli cuisine at Zahav in Philadelphia took top honors Monday night at the James Beard Awards, which many consider to be the Oscars of the culinary world.</p><p>Zahav's nod for outstanding restaurant comes two years after Zahav co-owner and Chef Michael Solomonov, who is from Israel but was raised in Pittsburgh, took home the outstanding chef award. Zahav's current menu features hummus with a daily chef's selected topping, duck and foie gras kebab and a concord grape sorbet with poached quince and peanut baklava.</p><p>This year's outstanding chef is Christensen, who's been nominated in the category before but has never won. Christensen opened Poole's Diner in Raleigh in 2007 and her biography on the restaurant's website describes it as an "evolving chalkboard menu of comfort-food classics, re-imagined through a philosophy of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and French-influenced technique."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/video-sandra-bland-s-own-video-of-2015-texas-traffic-stop-surfaces" title="VIDEO: Sandra Bland's own video of 2015 Texas traffic stop surfaces" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/25/8458195_G_1440549066206_123062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/25/8458195_G_1440549066206_123062_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/25/8458195_G_1440549066206_123062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/25/8458195_G_1440549066206_123062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/25/8458195_G_1440549066206_123062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>VIDEO: Sandra Bland's own video of 2015 Texas traffic stop surfaces</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 10:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cellphone video Sandra Bland took during a confrontational 2015 traffic stop in Texas shows for the first time her perspective as a state trooper draws a stun gun and points it at close range while ordering her out of her car.</p><p>The 28-year-old black woman from the Chicago area was found hanging in her jail cell three days after being stopped for not signaling a lane change.</p><p>Her death and dashcam video of the white trooper trying to pull her from the car became flashpoints in the debate over the treatment of blacks by police.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/speaker-madigan-warns-pritzker-that-marijuana-sports-betting-bills-may-fail" title="Speaker Madigan warns Pritzker that marijuana, sports betting bills may fail" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/Speaker_Madigan_warns_Pritzker_that_mari_0_7228328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/Speaker_Madigan_warns_Pritzker_that_mari_0_7228328_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/Speaker_Madigan_warns_Pritzker_that_mari_0_7228328_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/Speaker_Madigan_warns_Pritzker_that_mari_0_7228328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/Speaker_Madigan_warns_Pritzker_that_mari_0_7228328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Illinois' top lawmaker had a warning for Governor JB Pritzker on Monday: his drive to legalize adult use of marijuana may fall short, at least for now." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Speaker Madigan warns Pritzker that marijuana, sports betting bills may fail</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Flannery </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 08:49PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 09:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Illinois' top lawmaker had a warning for Governor JB Pritzker on Monday: his drive to legalize adult use of marijuana may fall short, at least for now.</p><p>That would leave a hole in the next state budget, requiring a reduction in spending.</p><p>Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan rarely says anything in public without careful planning. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local/video-sandra-bland-s-own-video-of-2015-texas-traffic-stop-surfaces" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/25/8458195_G_1440549066206_123062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/25/8458195_G_1440549066206_123062_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/25/8458195_G_1440549066206_123062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/25/8458195_G_1440549066206_123062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/25/8458195_G_1440549066206_123062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>VIDEO: Sandra Bland's own video of 2015 Texas traffic stop surfaces</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local/exclusive-dcfs-investigators-reveal-missteps-of-agency" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Exclusive: DCFS investigators reveal missteps of agency</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local/speaker-madigan-warns-pritzker-that-marijuana-sports-betting-bills-may-fail" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/13/madigan%20pritzker_1542146705249.jpg_6398059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/13/madigan%20pritzker_1542146705249.jpg_6398059_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/13/madigan%20pritzker_1542146705249.jpg_6398059_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/13/madigan%20pritzker_1542146705249.jpg_6398059_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/13/madigan%20pritzker_1542146705249.jpg_6398059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Speaker Madigan warns Pritzker that marijuana, sports betting bills may fail</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/crime/man-charged-with-murder-after-woman-killed-by-stray-bullet-in-chicago" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/bryant%20mitchell%20-%20Candice%20Dickerson_1557195855955.jpg_7227899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/bryant%20mitchell%20-%20Candice%20Dickerson_1557195855955.jpg_7227899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/bryant%20mitchell%20-%20Candice%20Dickerson_1557195855955.jpg_7227899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/bryant%20mitchell%20-%20Candice%20Dickerson_1557195855955.jpg_7227899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/bryant%20mitchell%20-%20Candice%20Dickerson_1557195855955.jpg_7227899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man charged with murder after woman killed by stray bullet in Chicago</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local/protesters-arrested-outside-fop-headquarters-in-chicago" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/3_1557195518508_7228131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/3_1557195518508_7228131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/3_1557195518508_7228131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/3_1557195518508_7228131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/3_1557195518508_7228131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Protesters arrested outside FOP headquarters in Chicago</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div 