- The family of a 7-year-old girl nearly killed by a hit and run driver spoke out for the first time Tuesday as the driver is charged with three felony counts.

"Our girl is stable,” said Jess Hanson, the girl’s mother. “She's in great hands and will pull through stronger than ever."

Those encouraging words from the family of Lexi Hanson, who was struck by a pickup truck while riding her bike Sunday in her St. Charles neighborhood. The driver fled from the scene.

On Monday, 42-year-old Brian Quartuccio turned himself in, and Tuesday was charged with three felony counts and ordered held on a $500,000 bond. Prosecutors say Quartuccio was driving on a revoked license and does not have insurance.

"He shouldn't have been behind the wheel in the first place,” said Joseph McMahon, Kane County State’s Attorney.”

McMahon says Quartuccio has a long history of criminal driving, including three DUIs. He was currently on probation for driving on a revoked license last year.

McMahon says the pickup truck is owned by a member of Quartuccio's family, which could put them in legal jeopardy as well.

"I want to know whether that person knowingly gave that vehicle to him knowing that he had a revoked license, so we’ll look into that, yes,” said McMahon.

Lexi suffered several broken bones, a spinal injury, and contusions.

"Please continue to send love and prayers her way,” said Jess Hanson. “Lexi does have a long road to recovery, but we know how truly lucky we are."