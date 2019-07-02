< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article>
<section id="story415992916" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415992916" data-article-version="1.0">Family reacts to surveillance video showing moments before Red Line train kills woman</h1>
</header> By Michele Fiore
Posted Jul 02 2019 08:55PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 02 2019 09:13PM CDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 09:15PM CDT addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/family-reacts-to-surveillance-video-showing-moments-before-red-line-train-kills-woman" addthis:title="Family reacts to surveillance video showing moments before Red Line train kills woman"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415992916.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415992916");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_415992916_415997957_199274"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WFLD"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415992916_415997957_199274";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415997957","video":"580576","title":"Family%20reacts%20to%20surveillance%20video%20showing%20moments%20before%20Red%20Line%20train%20kills%20woman","caption":"New%20questions%20have%20surfaced%20about%20a%20woman%20who%20was%20killed%20when%20she%20tried%20to%20retrieve%20her%20cellphone%20on%20the%20Red%20Line%20tracks.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F02%2FFamily_reacts_to_surveillance_video_show_0_7469663_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F02%2FFamily_reacts_to_surveillance_video_showing_mome_580576_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656728025%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DezwY400LGaS5WwoXNhtA4DxbUJs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Ffamily-reacts-to-surveillance-video-showing-moments-before-red-line-train-kills-woman"}},"createDate":"Jul 02 2019 09:13PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WFLD"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415992916_415997957_199274",video:"580576",poster:"https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/Family_reacts_to_surveillance_video_show_0_7469663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"New%2520questions%2520have%2520surfaced%2520about%2520a%2520woman%2520who%2520was%2520killed%2520when%2520she%2520tried%2520to%2520retrieve%2520her%2520cellphone%2520on%2520the%2520Red%2520Line%2520tracks.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/02/Family_reacts_to_surveillance_video_showing_mome_580576_1800.mp4?Expires=1656728025&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ezwY400LGaS5WwoXNhtA4DxbUJs",eventLabel:"Family%20reacts%20to%20surveillance%20video%20showing%20moments%20before%20Red%20Line%20train%20kills%20woman-415997957",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Ffamily-reacts-to-surveillance-video-showing-moments-before-red-line-train-kills-woman"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/family-reacts-to-surveillance-video-showing-moments-before-red-line-train-kills-woman">Michele Fiore </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 08:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-415992916"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 09:13PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 09:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-415992916" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415992916-415998169"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/122123_1562120090146_7468590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/122123_1562120090146_7468590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/122123_1562120090146_7468590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/122123_1562120090146_7468590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/122123_1562120090146_7468590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415992916-415998169" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/122123_1562120090146_7468590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/122123_1562120090146_7468590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/122123_1562120090146_7468590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/122123_1562120090146_7468590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/122123_1562120090146_7468590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> <strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - New questions have surfaced about a woman who was killed when she tried to retrieve her cellphone on the Red Line tracks.

Her family wants to know why someone would post surveillance video of the accident on social media.

As family get together to try to make funeral arrangements for Felon Nicole Smith, their grief is unbearable -- especially after the horrifying images they came across on Facebook.

Her name is Brandy Martin – a self-proclaimed Facebook addict.

'When I roll up out of bed, I say thank you Jesus and I go straight to Facebook," Martin said.

But nothing could've prepared martin for what she saw in the days after her beloved little sister, Felon Nicole Smith, was killed on the CTA Red Line.

"So immediately I go on Facebook like this can't be true, can't be true and I get hit with a picture of half of my sister's upper torso on the platform,” Martin said.</p> <p>Images from the 69th Street station are so graphic that we have chosen not to show what appears to have been taken by someone with direct access to the accident scene.</p> <p>The CTA surveillance video also made its way onto social media, and family want to know what sick individual would post such a thing.</p> <p>"I want it removed. I want the stuff removed off of social media,” Martin said.</p> <p>Smith can be seen on surveillance video seemingly talking to a man in red before she jumps down on to the tracks to retrieve her phone. When she is in trouble, though, the man in red does not lend a hand.</p> <p>"He pointed, told her to go that way. Run towards the ladder,” Martin said.</p> <p>Martin says what hurts the most is seeing all the people on the platform who could have helped, including two workers in vests.</p> <p>"We've been taught fire's fire hot. Trains are trains. You don't get on train tracks. We know these things. But a simple act of kindness could have saved her no matter if she made a poor decision or not,” Martin said.</p> <p>The CTA has opened an investigation, intending to talk to witnesses who were on the platform. A man tried to import several pounds of African rat meat in the U.S. after flying into O'Hare International Airport.

The man declared the 32 pounds of meat to customs officials June 26 when his flight arrived from the Ivory Coast, according to Steve Bansbach, spokesman for the Chicago office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The meat was confiscated and destroyed, Bansbach said. The man did not face a fine and continued on his journey.

Chicago police add 1,500 officers to existing patrols for Fourth of July weekend

Chicago police are gearing up for a busy Fourth of July weekend.

With it being one weekend where violence has spiked in the past, the Chicago Police Department says it is adding 1,500 officers to the streets.

Those officers are in addition to the existing patrols the department typically has in place. Service restored on Metra Electric after power outage lasting hours

Service was fully restored on Metra Electric trains after experiencing a power outage Tuesday during rush hour.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted about 4:40 p.m., a Metra spokesperson said. Power was restored about 6:55 p.m., and trains are running on delays.

The CTA said it will accept Metra Electric and South Shore tickets for the Red Line at Jackson through Lake stations; the Green Line at the Washington/Wabash station; and the 115 and 26 bus lines, according to a tweet from Metra Electric. (Photo Courtesy: Tyler "TK" King) " title="arm THUMB_1562118595227.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while going about ‘an average day,' not entering water</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/june-2019-was-hottest-in-earths-recorded-history-says-european-agency"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/hot_1562116507745_7468065_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="This map shows temperatures (°C) estimated during a 5-day period in 2019 ending June 29. (Photo by ECMWF, Copernicus Climate Change Service)" title="hot_1562116507745-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>June 2019 was hottest in Earth's recorded history, agency says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/wwii-veteran-95-running-from-georgia-to-california-to-raise-money-for-ship-memorial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/RUNNING%20ERNIE_1562115007682.jpg_7468062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ernie Andrus, 95, is pictured during his journey from Georgia to California, alongside an image of Andrus while serving as a Navy corpsman in World War II. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/family-reacts-to-surveillance-video-showing-moments-before-red-line-train-kills-woman" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/122123_1562120090146_7468590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/122123_1562120090146_7468590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/122123_1562120090146_7468590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/122123_1562120090146_7468590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/122123_1562120090146_7468590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Family reacts to surveillance video showing moments before Red Line train kills woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/florida-man-contracts-flesh-eating-bacteria-while-going-about-an-average-day-not-entering-water" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/arm%20THUMB_1562118595227.jpg_7469192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/arm%20THUMB_1562118595227.jpg_7469192_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/arm%20THUMB_1562118595227.jpg_7469192_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/arm%20THUMB_1562118595227.jpg_7469192_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/arm%20THUMB_1562118595227.jpg_7469192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;TK&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;King&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Santa&#x20;Rosa&#x20;Beach&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;recovering&#x20;on&#x20;Tuesday&#x20;after&#x20;he&#x20;contracted&#x20;a&#x20;flesh-eating&#x20;bacteria&#x20;on&#x20;Friday&#x20;that&#x20;rapidly&#x20;spread&#x20;across&#x20;one&#x20;of&#x20;his&#x20;arms&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Tyler&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;TK&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;King&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while going about ‘an average day,' not entering water</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-police-add-1-500-officers-to-existing-patrols-for-fourth-of-july-weekend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/08/27/GETTY%20chicago%20police%20car_1535404080034.jpg_5974588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/08/27/GETTY%20chicago%20police%20car_1535404080034.jpg_5974588_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/08/27/GETTY%20chicago%20police%20car_1535404080034.jpg_5974588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/08/27/GETTY%20chicago%20police%20car_1535404080034.jpg_5974588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/08/27/GETTY%20chicago%20police%20car_1535404080034.jpg_5974588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tim&#x20;Boyle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago police add 1,500 officers to existing patrols for Fourth of July weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/june-2019-was-hottest-in-earths-recorded-history-says-european-agency" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/hot_1562116507745_7468065_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/hot_1562116507745_7468065_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/hot_1562116507745_7468065_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/hot_1562116507745_7468065_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/hot_1562116507745_7468065_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This&#x20;map&#x20;shows&#x20;temperatures&#x20;&#x28;&#x26;deg&#x3b;C&#x29;&#x20;estimated&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;5-day&#x20;period&#x20;in&#x20;2019&#x20;ending&#x20;June&#x20;29&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;ECMWF&#x2c;&#x20;Copernicus&#x20;Climate&#x20;Change&#x20;Service&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>June 2019 was hottest in Earth's recorded history, agency says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/wwii-veteran-95-running-from-georgia-to-california-to-raise-money-for-ship-memorial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/RUNNING%20ERNIE_1562115007682.jpg_7468062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/RUNNING%20ERNIE_1562115007682.jpg_7468062_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/RUNNING%20ERNIE_1562115007682.jpg_7468062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/RUNNING%20ERNIE_1562115007682.jpg_7468062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/RUNNING%20ERNIE_1562115007682.jpg_7468062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ernie&#x20;Andrus&#x2c;&#x20;95&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;during&#x20;his&#x20;journey&#x20;from&#x20;Georgia&#x20;to&#x20;California&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;Andrus&#x20;while&#x20;serving&#x20;as&#x20;a&#x20;Navy&#x20;corpsman&#x20;in&#x20;World&#x20;War&#x20;II&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;John&#x20;Martin&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Ernie&#x20;Andrus&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>WWII veteran, 95, running from Georgia to California to raise money for ship memorial</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 