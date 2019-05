- Chicago has seen a spike in violence on a weekend meant to remember those killed while serving our country. The numbers make it sound like a battle field. As of Sunday evening, five people had been shot dead and 27 wounded. It's sad to know on a holiday weekend that means so much to so many,

Some chaotic scenes marked Chicago's unofficial start to summer.

"All of a sudden I just heard pop pop pop pop pop and then it was a bunch of screaming," said a witness who only wanted to be identified by his first name Tom.

A large crowd on South Whipple Street in North Lawndale ultimately led to an exchange of gunfire between police and a man officers say they saw drinking in a vacant lot.

"Next thing I know there was a couple cops and then a lot more cops before I knew it there was, without exaggerating, 60 to 70 police cars," said Tom.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Superintendent Eddie Johnson at the scene. Lightfoot has vowed to floor high crime zones with 12-hundred additional officers.

In Little Italy, two separate shootings happened on the same block and left three people dead. Police say someone opened fire around 6am. The bullets killed two men, ages 26 and 27. Two women were injured by the gunfire while sitting in their cat at that location. They are expected to survive. It was an exceptionally violent scene. Police left at least 50 markers behind, many for shell casings.

A third person, believed to be the shooter, suffered a graze wound to his nose and is in custody at Stroger Hospital. Hours earlier, a shooting on the same block killed a 27 year old man and injured a 25 year old woman. Surveillance cameras in the area have been looked over. A sixth person was injured at the scene by broken glass.

Four people are in custody for the mass shooting in Little Italy. One of the youngest victims in the weekend violence is a 15 year old boy who was shot in Lawndale.