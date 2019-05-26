< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Five shot dead, 27 wounded as of Sunday evening By Michele Fiore
Posted May 26 2019 08:57PM CDT 32 shot, 5 killed so far in weekend gun violence
Memorial Day weekend will see increased officers
Mayor Lightfoot takes part in peace parade
New mayor, police push plan for summer safety cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Memorial Day weekend will see increased officers</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/mayor-lightfoot-takes-part-in-peace-parade-to-fight-memorial-day-weekend-violence"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/24/lori%20lightfoot_1558751718850.jpg_7312535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Mayor Lightfoot takes part in peace parade</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/new-mayor-police-push-plan-for-summer-safety"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/Memorial_Day_weekend_safety_plan_0_7314024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>New mayor, police push plan for summer safety</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - Chicago has seen a spike in violence on a weekend meant to remember those killed while serving our country. The numbers make it sound like a battle field. As of Sunday evening, five people had been shot dead and 27 wounded. It's sad to know on a holiday weekend that means so much to so many,</p><p>Some chaotic scenes marked Chicago's unofficial start to summer.</p><p>"All of a sudden I just heard pop pop pop pop pop and then it was a bunch of screaming," said a witness who only wanted to be identified by his first name Tom.</p><p>A large crowd on South Whipple Street in North Lawndale ultimately led to an exchange of gunfire between police and a man officers say they saw drinking in a vacant lot.</p><p>"Next thing I know there was a couple cops and then a lot more cops before I knew it there was, without exaggerating, 60 to 70 police cars," said Tom.</p><p>Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Superintendent Eddie Johnson at the scene. Lightfoot has vowed to floor high crime zones with 12-hundred additional officers.</p><p>In Little Italy, two separate shootings happened on the same block and left three people dead. Police say someone opened fire around 6am. The bullets killed two men, ages 26 and 27. Two women were injured by the gunfire while sitting in their cat at that location. They are expected to survive. It was an exceptionally violent scene. Police left at least 50 markers behind, many for shell casings.</p><p>A third person, believed to be the shooter, suffered a graze wound to his nose and is in custody at Stroger Hospital. Hours earlier, a shooting on the same block killed a 27 year old man and injured a 25 year old woman. Surveillance cameras in the area have been looked over. A sixth person was injured at the scene by broken glass. </p><p>Four people are in custody for the mass shooting in Little Italy. (photo provided)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police searching for missing girl, 14</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 08:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 08:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Leslie Alarcon-Arajuo, 14, was last seen Saturday in the 4400 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.</p><p>Police describe Alarcon-Arajuo as 5-foot-6, 115 pounds with long black hair, brown eyes and a light brown complexion.</p><p>She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt, black pants and black gym shoes. She is known to frequent the Little Village area, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/chicago-police-looking-for-missing-16-year-old" title="Chicago police looking for missing 16-year-old" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Missing%20teenager%20Markos%20Sellers_1558916969226.jpg_7314865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Missing%20teenager%20Markos%20Sellers_1558916969226.jpg_7314865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Missing%20teenager%20Markos%20Sellers_1558916969226.jpg_7314865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Missing%20teenager%20Markos%20Sellers_1558916969226.jpg_7314865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Missing%20teenager%20Markos%20Sellers_1558916969226.jpg_7314865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Missing teenager Markos Sellers" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago police looking for missing 16-year-old</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 07:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A boy has been reported missing from Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.</p><p>Markos Sellers, 16, was last seen Saturday in the 2800 block of West 66th Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. He is known to frequent the Marquette Park area.</p><p>Police describe him as 5-foot-8, 140 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion. It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/crash-involving-cpd-cars-kills-84-year-old-woman" title="Crash involving CPD cars kills 84-year-old woman" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Dwight%20Gunn%20and%20his%20mother%2C%20Verona%20Gunn_1558918362409.jpg_7314772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Dwight%20Gunn%20and%20his%20mother%2C%20Verona%20Gunn_1558918362409.jpg_7314772_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Dwight%20Gunn%20and%20his%20mother%2C%20Verona%20Gunn_1558918362409.jpg_7314772_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Dwight%20Gunn%20and%20his%20mother%2C%20Verona%20Gunn_1558918362409.jpg_7314772_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Dwight%20Gunn%20and%20his%20mother%2C%20Verona%20Gunn_1558918362409.jpg_7314772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dwight Gunn and his mother, Verona Gunn, who was killed in crash involving two Chicago Police Department vehicles Saturday night.&nbsp;(photo provided by family)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Crash involving CPD cars kills 84-year-old woman</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 07:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 07:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An 84-year-old woman was killed in a four-car crash that involved two police vehicles on Saturday night.</p><p>A marked police van, SUV and “several civilian vehicles” were involved in the crash about 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Laramie Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.</p><p>The victim was identified by relatives as Verona E. Gunn. Her son, Bishop Dwight Gunn, told Fox 32 News on Sunday night that Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson had reached out to the family and assured him the crash was under investigation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/body-of-teen-struck-by-commuter-train-recovered-from-creek-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Body_of_missing_teen_found_in_Joliet_cre_0_7314088_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Body_of_missing_teen_found_in_Joliet_cre_0_20190526144513"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Body of teen struck by commuter train recovered from creek</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/27-shot-5-killed-so-far-in-memorial-day-weekend-gun-violence"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_gun_021219_1549992643687_6752219_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by George Frey/Getty Images" title="GETTY_gun_021219_1549992643687-402429.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>32 shot, 5 killed so far in Memorial Day weekend gun violence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/2-killed-3-wounded-in-chicago-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/1111_1558888161530_7314415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="west side shooting"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 killed, 3 wounded in Chicago shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-shot-by-police-in-chicago-condition-stabilized"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/1_1558869488522_7314047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chicago Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting, Saturday night, in the 1100 block of South Whipple, in the Lawndale neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times" title="1_1558869488522.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man shot by police in Chicago, condition stabilized</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at FOX 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> 