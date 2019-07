Chicago police investigate the scene where four people were shot, Sunday night, in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt, in the Lawndale neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

- Four people were shot in front of a gas station in Lawndale a week after a shooting occurred in the same location.

Similar to the shooting July 21, about 9:50 p.m., the group was gathered in front of a Shell gas station, 3942 W. Roosevelt Rd., when someone in an unknown vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.

An 18-year-old woman and 23-year-old man were struck in the right legs, a 23-year-old man was struck in the left leg and a 27-year-old man was struck in the groin area, police said.

They all were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The 27-year-old man is in critical condition. The other three victims have had their conditions stabilized.

A CPD officer was heard asking a gas station employee if bullet holes in a wall were from this weeks shooting or last.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.