Girl, 13, reported missing from Chicago
Posted May 09 2019 02:34PM CDT f=$("#social-share-405927435");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405927435-249146709"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/17/Charisma-Atwood-copy_1492474438743_3169940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/17/Charisma-Atwood-copy_1492474438743_3169940_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/17/Charisma-Atwood-copy_1492474438743_3169940_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/17/Charisma-Atwood-copy_1492474438743_3169940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/17/Charisma-Atwood-copy_1492474438743_3169940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405927435-249146709" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/17/Charisma-Atwood-copy_1492474438743_3169940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/17/Charisma-Atwood-copy_1492474438743_3169940_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/17/Charisma-Atwood-copy_1492474438743_3169940_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/17/Charisma-Atwood-copy_1492474438743_3169940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/17/Charisma-Atwood-copy_1492474438743_3169940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 02:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405927435" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week from the South Side.</p><p>Charisma Atwood was last seen April 29 and is missing from the 6500 block of South King Drive, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.</p><p>She is described as a 5-foot-6, 130-pound girl with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing an olive-colored jacket, a yellow polo uniform shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman hurt in broom attack near Oak Street Beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 05:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three people were hurt Wednesday when a homeless man with a broom attacked them on the Near North Side.</p><p>The first attack happened about 2 p.m. near Oak Street Beach in the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.</p><p>A 39-year-old man with push broom approached a woman sitting on a bench and asked for a cigarette, police said. When she refused, the man became combative and hit her below her arm with the broom.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/suburban-shooting-suspect-who-fled-to-mexico-in-custody-in-cook-county" title="Suburban shooting suspect who fled to Mexico in custody in Cook County" data-articleId="423803198" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/14/1_1565816555686_7592697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/14/1_1565816555686_7592697_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/14/1_1565816555686_7592697_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/14/1_1565816555686_7592697_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/14/1_1565816555686_7592697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Javier Ponce | Montgomery County, Texas, sheriff&rsquo;s office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suburban shooting suspect who fled to Mexico in custody in Cook County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 04:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 04:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man arrested in Mexico for a shooting earlier this year in northwest suburban Palatine has been returned to Cook County.</p><p>Javier Ponce, 19, was taken into custody by Palatine police Tuesday and formally charged with two counts of attempted murder for the April 28 shooting in the 1900 block of June Lane, according to a statement from Palatine police.</p><p>Ponce was ordered held without bail during a hearing Wednesday at the Rolling Meadows courthouse, police said. His next court date was set for Aug. 29.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/suburban-man-gets-25-years-for-trying-to-trade-child-porn-to-molest-kids" title="Suburban man gets 25 years for trying to trade child porn to molest kids" data-articleId="423787358" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suburban man gets 25 years for trying to trade child porn to molest kids</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 02:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Skokie man who tried to trade child pornography for the opportunity to molest two children was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.</p><p>U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly issued the sentence Tuesday to 32-year-old Ronald Feder, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. (Photo by Coca-Cola)" title="cin coke cms_1565810373369.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Coca-Cola's new cinnamon flavor hitting US store shelves in September</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/ems-team-carries-115-pound-dog-half-mile-home-after-her-back-legs-give-out-on-walk"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/14/TomsRiverPDLolaTheDog_Banner_FacebookTRPD_1565810901745_7592725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pictured L to R: Silverton EMT Jarrett Jirak, Toms River Police Officer Vic Tamaro, Silverton EMT Brett Kyle, and Lola. (Photo courtesy of the Toms River Police Department)" title="TomsRiverPDLolaTheDog_Banner_FacebookTRPD_1565810901745-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>EMS team carries 115 pound dog half mile home after her back legs give out on walk</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-text-and-drive-police-share-video-of-distracted-driver-crashing-car-into-utility-pole"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/14/ugc_carcrashtriplesplit_081419_1565805858843_7592535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Images taken from a dashcam video show a vehicle crashing and flipping over on a Massachusetts highway on July 23, 2019. 