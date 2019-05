- Chicago Police are looking for a teenage girl who vanished nine days ago.

Taliyah Johnson, 14, was last seen on May 10 leaving Chicago Vocational Career Academy High School in Stoney Island.

She was wearing a gold shirt with the school logo and khaki pants. She was carrying her mint green backpack.

Johnson is 5'4" and 130 pounds.

If you have seen her, call 911 or 312-747-8274.