Illinois Democratic Congressman Dan Lipinski is lamenting the level of gun violence in the U.S. after fleeing a gunman during the California festival shooting.

Lipinski was at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in northern California last night with his wife when a gunman fatally shot three people , including two children, and wounded 12 others.

Lipinski said in a statement that the shooter was not far from him and his wife when they heard loud pops. He said they seemed to get closer as they ran.