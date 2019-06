A teenage girl has been reported missing from Washington Park on the South Side.

Shantell Belk, 16, was last seen May 25 in the 5300 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to a missing persons report from Chicago police.

Belk is described as 5-feet-2, 100 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a yellow tube top, blue jeans and gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380 or 911.