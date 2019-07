A 17-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday from the South Loop.

Sara Dawson was last seen in the 2100 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

Dawson, a 5-foot-6, 150-pound girl with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium brown complexion, was last seen wearing the clothing pictured above, police said.

Dawson may be in the 1100 block of East 47th Street or the 1000 block of South Throop Street, police said.

Anyone with information about Dawson’s whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

Dawson is among several people currently missing from the Chicago area, including a 12-year-old from Austin, and a 15-year-old missing from Aurora.