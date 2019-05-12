< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=16410241"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Girl on bike hit by truck, seriously injured in St. Charles

Posted May 12 2019 07:20PM CDT
Video Posted May 12 2019 09:24PM CDT
Updated May 12 2019 09:24PM CDT </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-406455938" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. CHARLES, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - A 7-year-old girl was critically injured Sunday afternoon when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver as she rode her bicycle in unincorporated St. Charles.</p><p>About 1:05 p.m., the girl was riding her bicycle near the intersection of Geneva and Courier avenues when she was struck by a black Dodge pickup, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.</p><p>The girl, who lives in the area, was airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and listed in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said. Her injuries were thought to be life-threatening.</p><p>The male driver left the scene of the crash, abandoned the truck a few blocks away and likely ran off, the sheriff’s office said.</p><p>He is described as a 5-foot-6, 120-pound white male with long hair pulled back into a pony tail, the sheriff’s office said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man accused of tow scam facing lawsuit from driver</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 09:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When his Freightliner box truck clipped an overpass earlier this year in McKinley Park, Gregory Bolden was relieved when a tow driver showed up, unannounced, to haul it away.</p><p>The driver, who identified himself only as “Mike,” appeared to be a “generous, very authentic guy,” Bolden said.</p><p>“I was already kind of vulnerable, and I was feeling bad because I had gotten into a major accident and I didn’t know what to do,” Bolden told the Chicago Sun-Times. “So I felt as if he was helping us out a lot.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/mayor-criticizes-judge-after-14-year-old-shooting-suspect-with-16-arrests-is-released" title="Mayor criticizes judge after 14-year-old shooting suspect with 16 arrests is released" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59350574_452051378875366_6652733633733853184_n_1557179860468_7226429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59350574_452051378875366_6652733633733853184_n_1557179860468_7226429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59350574_452051378875366_6652733633733853184_n_1557179860468_7226429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59350574_452051378875366_6652733633733853184_n_1557179860468_7226429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59350574_452051378875366_6652733633733853184_n_1557179860468_7226429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mayor criticizes judge after 14-year-old shooting suspect with 16 arrests is released</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 09:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mayor Rahm Emanuel criticized the justice system on Saturday after a judge let a 14-year-old shooting suspect be released to his parents.</p><p>The suspect is accused of shooting two people at the CTA's Argyle station on Monday night. He has a lengthy criminal record and has been arrested 16 times.</p><p>The mayor said he should not have been let go.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/firefighters-hampered-by-debris-at-hoarder-house-on-fire" title="Firefighters hampered by debris at hoarder house on fire" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/North%20Riverside%20fire%20at%20hoarder%20house%201_1557706002468.jpg_7250959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/North%20Riverside%20fire%20at%20hoarder%20house%201_1557706002468.jpg_7250959_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/North%20Riverside%20fire%20at%20hoarder%20house%201_1557706002468.jpg_7250959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/North%20Riverside%20fire%20at%20hoarder%20house%201_1557706002468.jpg_7250959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/North%20Riverside%20fire%20at%20hoarder%20house%201_1557706002468.jpg_7250959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Firefighters faced a lot of problems at this hoarder house on fire in North Riverside (photo courtesy Gordon Nord)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Firefighters hampered by debris at hoarder house on fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 07:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Firefighters in suburban North Riverside had to work for an hour just to get five feet inside the door of a hoarder house on fire Sunday morning.</p><p>It took over 50 firefighters five hours to get inside the home and put out hot spots. They had to clear a path by hand, because there was so much debris inside. </p><p>No one was hurt during the fire, which started around 2 a.m. Once the sun came up, large piles of debris could be seen outside.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> 