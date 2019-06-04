< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> Gov. Pritzker signs order to protect transgender students CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has created a task force to study the rights of transgender students.

The Democrat signed an executive order Sunday, the day of Pride Parades nationwide including in Chicago. The order also directs the State Board of Education on related issues, including publishing resources on the legal rights of transgender and gender-nonconforming students.

The task force will be made up of 25 people appointed by Pritzker. They'll study what schools are doing to promote LGBTQ rights to make sure students have "welcoming" and "inclusive" environments. Their report is due in January 2020.

Advocacy group Equality Illinois calls it a positive step but says stronger statewide protections are needed.

Chicago's Pride Parade starts at noon. Lori Lightfoot, the city's first openly gay mayor, is one of several grand marshals. J.B. Pritzker has created a task force to study the rights of transgender students.</p> <p>The Democrat signed an executive order Sunday, the day of Pride Parades nationwide including in Chicago. The order also directs the State Board of Education on related issues, including publishing resources on the legal rights of transgender and gender-nonconforming students.</p> <p>The task force will be made up of 25 people appointed by Pritzker. They'll study what schools are doing to promote LGBTQ rights to make sure students have "welcoming" and "inclusive" environments. Their report is due in January 2020.</p> <p>Advocacy group Equality Illinois calls it a positive step but says stronger statewide protections are needed.</p> <p>Chicago's Pride Parade starts at noon. 