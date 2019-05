- Emergency crews were called after a flammable liquid spilled Friday at O’Hare International Airport.

A forklift driver accidentally punctured a 55-gallon drum of the chemical while trying to load it onto a pallet about 11:15 a.m. outside a building at the airport, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

The puncture caused the spill and prompted a hazardous materials response, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

The spill was cleaned up and the scene was cleared shortly before noon, Merritt said. No injuries were reported.