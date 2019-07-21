At the same time, a Massachusetts police department implemented a similar heat wave-related crime-fighting strategy
The Braintree Police Department took to Facebook Friday night to ask anyone thinking of conducting criminal activity “to hold off until Monday."
“It is straight hot as soccer balls out there,” the department said before suggesting that potential criminals stay home and binge-watch season 3 of "Stranger Things" instead, according to Masslive.com.
“We will meet again when its cooler,” the department said.
In a follow-up post late Friday, Park Forest PD said that one of its officers, Justin Malachowski, was appreciative of everyone who canceled their planned crimes and stayed indoors.
“Because of you, he got to enjoy a cold and delicious afternoon Slurpee from 7-Eleven without interruption,” the department said.
The entire Chicago area was under an excessive heat warning Friday and Saturday as heat index values could rise as high as 115 degrees in some places.
Windy City temps hit the 99-degree mark Friday.
On Saturday the Park Forest Police was still advising would-be wrongdoers to stay indoors.
“The crime cancellation is still in effect until tomorrow, so please no ‘criminaling,’” the department said.
Thousands of people have visited the Illinois governor's mansion since it reopened after major renovations that cost $15 million.
The governor's office said more than 29,000 people have toured the mansion since it opened to the public last year, the State Journal-Register reported. More than 90% of the visitors are Illinois residents, but visitors came from 48 states and 41 countries spread across six continents.
Former Gov. Bruce Rauner spearheaded the renovations after the mansion - the nation's third oldest governor's mansion still in use - was neglected by previous administrations. His predecessors, Rod Blagojevich and Pat Quinn, rarely used the mansion.
State officials are investigating incidents where carnival rides injured people in separate Chicago suburbs.
The rides have been taken out of service.
The Illinois Department of Labor became involved after a 6-year-old boy suffered an injury at a church festival in Midlothian on Thursday and after a woman fell off a ride at a carnival in Plainfield. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police searched a Niles man’s home Thursday after he allegedly shot a gun in his backyard, finding several weapons in reach of his two young children.
Nelson Lovera, 44, was charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct and child endangerment, according to Niles police.
About 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lovera and his friends were shooting off fireworks in his backyard in the 7200 block of Conrad Avenue when the sound of fireworks turned to those of gunshots, Niles police said. The next morning, his neighbor in the 7200 block of Crain Street found bullet holes in their basement window and wall and called the police.