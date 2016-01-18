< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/18/drinking-water-faucet_1453152509402_732661_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/18/drinking-water-faucet_1453152509402_732661_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/18/drinking-water-faucet_1453152509402_732661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/18/drinking-water-faucet_1453152509402_732661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424326547-336252105" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/18/drinking-water-faucet_1453152509402_732661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/18/drinking-water-faucet_1453152509402_732661_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/18/drinking-water-faucet_1453152509402_732661_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/18/drinking-water-faucet_1453152509402_732661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/18/drinking-water-faucet_1453152509402_732661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div Posted Aug 17 2019 01:59PM CDT
Updated Aug 17 2019 02:15PM CDT (AP)</strong> - Illinois alleges that a company that provides water to a Chicago suburb made changes without permission from state regulators that caused lead to contaminate the village's drinking water.</p><p>Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a lawsuit Friday against Aqua Illinois, the company that supplies water to residents of University Park, a village about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Chicago.</p><p>The lawsuit says Aqua Illinois switched the source of the village's water from groundwater wells to the Kankakee River in 2017. It alleges a chemical added to the water system to address resident complaints about the taste removed a protective layer in residential plumbing, causing lead to leach into the water.</p><p>Raoul says the company didn't obtain required permits from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency before switching the water source, or before it added the blended phosphate mix to the water system.</p><p>The company notified the state in May that testing the company is required to conduct every six months had detected elevated lead levels. Raoul says Aqua Illinois later warned residents not to drink the water and that the company also is providing impacted residents with bottled water and filters.</p><p>A company spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment Saturday. Raoul said that the company has been cooperating and working with the state to correct the problem since it reported the elevated lead levels.</p><p>More than 85% of the village's nearly 7,000 residents are black, and Raoul noted serious damage has occurred in other predominantly minority communities where contaminated water wasn't immediately addressed. In the majority-black city of Flint, Michigan, for example, the toxic metal leached into the supply in 2014 and 2015 due to a lack of corrosion-control treatment following a switch in the water source while the city was under state emergency management.</p><p>"All Illinois residents, regardless of their ZIP code, deserve clean, safe drinking water," Raoul said.</p><p>The lawsuit says additional testing done in July and August continued to show elevated levels of lead, which can cause brain damage and emotional and behavioral damage in children. no one injured" data-articleId="424665922" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Metal finishing factory collapses in Logan Square fire; no one injured</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 10:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>No one was injured in a fire Monday evening when the roof of a building collapsed in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.</p><p>Fire crews responded about 9:45 p.m. to the Bright Metals Finishing building at 3905 W. Armitage Ave., which was unoccupied, according a Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman.</p><p>The roof of the building caved in and the building collapsed, the spokesman said. The fire was extinguished 30 minutes later. No injuries were reported.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/3-000-fish-killed-by-cyanide-leak-at-indiana-steel-factory-state-officials" title="3,000 fish killed by cyanide leak at Indiana steel factory: state officials" data-articleId="424658418" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/cyanide%20fish%20dead_1566269959085.jpg_7603640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/cyanide%20fish%20dead_1566269959085.jpg_7603640_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/cyanide%20fish%20dead_1566269959085.jpg_7603640_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/cyanide%20fish%20dead_1566269959085.jpg_7603640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/cyanide%20fish%20dead_1566269959085.jpg_7603640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3,000 fish killed by cyanide leak at Indiana steel factory: state officials</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 09:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Water tests in Indiana show that cyanide concentrations have fallen to acceptable levels about a week after a steel plant leaked toxins into a tributary of Lake Michigan, killing several thousand fish and shutting down part of the Indiana Dunes.</p><p>Portage steel factory owner ArcelorMittal and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have been criticized for failing to report the cyanide leak until several days after the water of the Little Calumet River was poisoned and an estimated 3,000 fish were killed.</p><p>The steel factory admitted to leaking the chemicals last week, and blamed the exposure at its Burns Harbor facility to a "failure at the blast furnace water recirculation system," a spokesperson for ArcelorMittal said at the time.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/watchdog-group-concerned-that-new-illinois-casinos-could-cost-taxpayers-billions-of-dollars" title="Watchdog group concerned that new Illinois casinos could cost taxpayers billions of dollars" data-articleId="424647838" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Watchdog_group_concerned_that_new_Illino_0_7603616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Watchdog_group_concerned_that_new_Illino_0_7603616_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Watchdog_group_concerned_that_new_Illino_0_7603616_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Watchdog_group_concerned_that_new_Illino_0_7603616_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Watchdog_group_concerned_that_new_Illino_0_7603616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A watchdog group worries that the state's big bet on more than a dozen new casinos could go bust." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Watchdog group concerned that new Illinois casinos could cost taxpayers billions of dollars</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Flannery </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 09:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 09:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A watchdog group worries that the state's big bet on more than a dozen new casinos could go bust.</p><p>Consultants have warned a Chicago casino could lose money. But the Civic Federation says other proposed gambling palaces could, too, and taxpayers could end up on the hook for billions of dollars.</p><p>Illinois taxpayers have already seen this horror show.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/watchdog-group-concerned-that-new-illinois-casinos-could-cost-taxpayers-billions-of-dollars"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/casino%20gambling_1566269013327.jpg_7603620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="casino gambling_1566269013327.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Watchdog group concerned that new Illinois casinos could cost taxpayers billions of dollars</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/family-demands-answers-after-gary-police-kill-man-i-want-justice-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Rashad%20Cunningham_1566268860907.jpg_7603615_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rashad Cunningham_1566268860907.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family demands answers after Gary police kill father: 'I want justice'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/federal-energy-program-suggests-keeping-thermostat-set-at-78-degrees-82-while-you-sleep"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Thermostat78_Banner_Getty_1566266183162_7603418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Darren Wilson checks the thermostat in his Toronto, Ontario home. He and his wife are often at odds as to whether or not the air conditioner should be running. (Photo by Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)" title="Thermostat78_Banner_Getty_1566266183162-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Federal energy program suggests keeping thermostat set at 78 degrees — 82 while you sleep</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/couples-who-have-children-are-happier-later-in-life-after-kids-leave-home-study-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/parents_1566261685762_7603253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Visitor photographing Kauai lanskape and rainbow at scenery Kaudi mountians Kalahheo gardens. (Photo by Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images)" title="parents_1566261685762-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Couples who have children are happier later in life after kids leave home, study says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 