- A person was injured when their Jet Ski exploded Friday in Lake Michigan on the Far South Side.

The fire department responded about 4 p.m. to a report of a Jet Ski exploding near the 10200 block of Access Road at city’s border, the Chicago Fire Department said in a statement. The Calumet Yacht Club is within that block.

One person was transported to a hospital, the department said. Their condition was not released. A fire department spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for additional information.