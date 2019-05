- A Cook County judge ordered Thursday that all court documents regarding the Jussie Smollett case be unsealed to the media.

Attorneys for Smollett, who was accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack on himself, moved to seal the "Empire" actor's court records in March after prosecutors unexpectedly dropped all charges against him.

Media attorneys requested Cook County Judge Steven Watkins unseal Smollett's case file, arguing that the Smollett saga is now so well known that there is no reason to conceal the records regarding his arrest.

"The public is entitled to know what happened and what's happening in this proceeding," media attorney Natalie Spears argued.

Attorneys for Smollett, however, argued that he is entitled -- like thousands of other defendants -- to have his arrest records sealed or even expunged.

Attorney Brian Watson argued that unsealing Smollett's files would create a "dangerous, dangerous precedent." He said that it is unfair for the media to make someone a celebrity, and then use that celebrity status to obtain records that are typically sealed.