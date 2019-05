- A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a daycare in the south suburbs after a toddler died.

The lawsuit targets the "Learn and Play All Day Home Childcare" facility in Lansing.

In April, 10-month-old Vincent Edward Clark laid down for a nap in the basement of the daycare. Two hours later, an employee checked on him and found him unresponsive.

The lawsuit alleges that employees did not properly monitor the boy.