Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot on the Sunday morning before her inauguration.

Lori Lightfoot celebrates after defeating Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to become the next mayor of Chicago (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

- Chicago will officially have its first African American female and first lesbian mayor on Monday when Lori Lightfoot is inaugurated.



Lightfoot spent Sunday morning at Resurrection Life Church International, where parishoners prayed with her.

"I'm getting myself into the right headspace and continuing the celebration with my family," Lightfoot said afterwards.

She is pushing for all Chicagoans to come together.

"We must unite together," she said. "There are all these opportunities for us to seek differences, to spread dissension. I want Chicago to be a beacon of hope across the nation."

Lightfoot has met with outgoing Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Governor JB Pritzker and others as she prepared for her new role.

The swearing-in ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at Wintrust Arena. There will be a public open house at City Hall in the afternoon.