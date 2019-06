A 22-year-old man was reported missing from Lawndale.

Esteban Uriostigue is missing from the 2400 block of West Polk Street, according to an alert from Chicago police. He was last seen June 28 at a Jewel-Osco at Clybourn and Fullerton Avenue.

He is 5-foot-8, 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing jeans and a black shirt with red stripes.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.