- A man accused of killing his new wife on their wedding night is being added to the FBI’s top ten most wanted fugitive list.

Arnoldo Jimenez is accused of stabbing to death his wife, Estrella Carrera after she was found in the bathtub of her Burbank apartment in May 2012. She’d been married the night before. Carrera was found wearing the same dress she’d worn to the wedding reception.

A murder warrant was issued for Jimenez a few days after the murder. Investigators said he was the last person to see Carrera alive.

Authorities Wednesday also announced a $100,00 reward for information leading to Jimenez’s arrest.

Just days short of the seven-year anniversary of Carrera’s killing, falling on Mother’s Day this year, her sister said there is reason, now, for hope.

“Her children need justice for their mommy. Thy shouldn’t be at a mass dedicated to her and sending flowers to the cemetery,” said her sister Jazmin Carrera, Estrelle’s sister.