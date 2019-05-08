< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man accused of killing bride in Chicago suburbs added to FBI's Most Wanted List May 08 2019 09:13PM CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - A man accused of killing his new wife on their wedding night is being added to the FBI's top ten most wanted fugitive list.

Arnoldo Jimenez is accused of stabbing to death his wife, Estrella Carrera after she was found in the bathtub of her Burbank apartment in May 2012. She'd been married the night before. Carrera was found wearing the same dress she'd worn to the wedding reception.

A murder warrant was issued for Jimenez a few days after the murder. Investigators said he was the last person to see Carrera alive.

Authorities Wednesday also announced a $100,00 reward for information leading to Jimenez's arrest.

Just days short of the seven-year anniversary of Carrera's killing, falling on Mother's Day this year, her sister said there is reason, now, for hope.

"Her children need justice for their mommy. Thy shouldn't be at a mass dedicated to her and sending flowers to the cemetery," said her sister Jazmin Carrera, Estrelle's sister. Davis | Evergreen Park police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged after hit-and-run with stolen car in Beverly</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 09:14AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 09:16AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One man has been charged after crashing a stolen vehicle in Beverly on the South Side Sunday after speeding away from a traffic stop in Evergreen Park.</p><p>Rashad B. Davis, 21, is charged with a felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to Evergreen Park police.</p><p>An Evergreen Park police officer saw the vehicle going 65 mph in a 30 mph zone at 11:18 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 95th Street, according to a statement from Evergreen Park police. It had been reported stolen earlier that day.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/6-armed-robberies-reported-in-austin-since-late-april-police" title="6 armed robberies reported in Austin since late April: police" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>6 armed robberies reported in Austin since late April: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 07:47AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Austin residents should be on alert after a string of armed robberies were recently reported in the West Side neighborhood.</p><p>In each incident, three males walk past the victim on the street, then turn back around to approach them from behind, Chicago police said. One person pulls out a gun while the other two search the victim and take their property.</p><p>The six robberies occurred between April 22 and May 5, between about 8:40 p.m. and 10:20 p.m., police said. Three of them happened on the 500-600 blocks of North Leclaire, Lamon and Lawler avenues, while the other three happened in the 4800-4900 blocks of West Race Street and West Erie and Ohio avenues.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/6-shot-1-killed-wednesday-in-chicago" title="6 shot, 1 killed Wednesday in Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/10/Police-tape_1554929615022_7090448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/10/Police-tape_1554929615022_7090448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/10/Police-tape_1554929615022_7090448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/10/Police-tape_1554929615022_7090448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/10/Police-tape_1554929615022_7090448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>6 shot, 1 killed Wednesday in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 07:28AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Six people were shot Wednesday in gun violence across Chicago, including a man fatally wounded in Lawndale on the West Side.</p><p>Tony Robinson, 44, was in the 3900 block of West Arthington Street about 9 p.m. when someone fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was hit in the chest and arm.</p><p>Robinson was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. <div class="mod-story-list "> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-charged-after-hit-and-run-with-stolen-car-in-beverly" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Rashad-Davis-mugshot_1557411264397_7239534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Rashad-Davis-mugshot_1557411264397_7239534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Rashad-Davis-mugshot_1557411264397_7239534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Rashad-Davis-mugshot_1557411264397_7239534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Rashad-Davis-mugshot_1557411264397_7239534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rashad&#x20;B&#x2e;&#x20;Davis&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Evergreen&#x20;Park&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man charged after hit-and-run with stolen car in Beverly</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/white-sox/bobby-jenks-hospital-reach-51m-legal-settlement" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/GETTY-Bobby-Jenks_1557406364925_7239352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/GETTY-Bobby-Jenks_1557406364925_7239352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/GETTY-Bobby-Jenks_1557406364925_7239352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/GETTY-Bobby-Jenks_1557406364925_7239352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/GETTY-Bobby-Jenks_1557406364925_7239352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jonathan&#x20;Daniel&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bobby Jenks, hospital, reach $5.1M legal settlement</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/6-armed-robberies-reported-in-austin-since-late-april-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>6 armed robberies reported in Austin since late April: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/6-shot-1-killed-wednesday-in-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/10/Police-tape_1554929615022_7090448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/10/Police-tape_1554929615022_7090448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/10/Police-tape_1554929615022_7090448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/10/Police-tape_1554929615022_7090448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/10/Police-tape_1554929615022_7090448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>6 shot, 1 killed Wednesday in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/chicago-police-identify-mother-of-baby-left-on-trash-can" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Chicago_police_identify_mother_of_baby_l_0_7239301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Chicago_police_identify_mother_of_baby_l_0_7239301_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Chicago_police_identify_mother_of_baby_l_0_7239301_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Chicago_police_identify_mother_of_baby_l_0_7239301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Chicago_police_identify_mother_of_baby_l_0_7239301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago police identify mother of baby left on trash can</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 