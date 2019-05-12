< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406463853" data-article-version="1.0">Man accused of tow scam facing lawsuit from driver</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/man-accused-of-tow-scam-facing-lawsuit-from-driver" addthis:title="Man accused of tow scam facing lawsuit from driver"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-406463853.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-406463853");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-406463853-406463828"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/John%20Twist_1557714021138.jpg_7251219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/John%20Twist_1557714021138.jpg_7251219_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/John%20Twist_1557714021138.jpg_7251219_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/John%20Twist_1557714021138.jpg_7251219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/John%20Twist_1557714021138.jpg_7251219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jon Twist" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Jon Twist</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406463853-406463828" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/John%20Twist_1557714021138.jpg_7251219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/John%20Twist_1557714021138.jpg_7251219_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/John%20Twist_1557714021138.jpg_7251219_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/John%20Twist_1557714021138.jpg_7251219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/John%20Twist_1557714021138.jpg_7251219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jon Twist" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Jon Twist</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 09:20PM CDT</span></p>
</div> A bad sign.</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - When his Freightliner box truck clipped an overpass earlier this year in McKinley Park, Gregory Bolden was relieved when a tow driver showed up, unannounced, to haul it away.</p><p>The driver, who identified himself only as “Mike,” appeared to be a “generous, very authentic guy,” Bolden said.</p><p>“I was already kind of vulnerable, and I was feeling bad because I had gotten into a major accident and I didn’t know what to do,” Bolden told the Chicago Sun-Times. “So I felt as if he was helping us out a lot.”</p><p>Bolden now acknowledges his first impression was wrong.</p><p>A lawsuit filed Thursday by the company Bolden works for, Atlanta-based Critical Logistics, claims “Mike” was actually 30-year-old felon Jon Twist. The suit, filed in Cook County Circuit Court, alleges that Twist towed the semitrailer and has refused to release it until he’s paid $10,000.</p><p>A few weeks after Bolden’s semitrailer was hauled away, Twist was accused of running a predatory towing scam. Twist and 26-year-old Angel Camacho, both of Brighton Park, were arrested April 5 and accused of <a href="https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/two-charged-in-predatory-towing-scam/">impersonating city workers</a> and trying to tow another semi that was wedged under a viaduct near Racine and Pershing, according to Chicago police and Cook County prosecutors. Both men were charged with a felony count of tower solicitation, and Twist also faces a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a police scanner.</p><p>It was on March 18 that Twist had shown up at the scene of Bolden’s crash in the 3300 block of South Archer. He told the driver he could take the truck to TMT’s storage yard at 3503 S. Artesian, according to the suit.</p><p>Bolden then signed off on a “pre-tow disclosure” on behalf of Critical Logistics and agreed to pay $450 for the tow and the overnight storage of the truck, the suit claims. At that time, according to the suit, Twist told Bolden he would report the crash to police on behalf of Bolden and his company.</p><p>But when Bolden showed up at the tow yard the next day, another TMT employee gave him a second, previously unseen disclosure that included a bill for $15,108.50, the suit says. Among other charges, the bill sought $3,950 for the tow.</p><p>The suit claims Bolden was told that he would need to make a $10,000 down payment to get the truck back.</p><p>“I wanted to see the breakdown of how they actually got to $10,000 because things weren’t adding up to me at all,” Bolden said. “A red flag was thrown up as if it was a scam.”</p><p>That’s when Bolden contacted his boss, Anthony Walters, who then spoke with Twist and objected to “the change in the fee agreement and the outrageous nature of the second invoice,” the suit says. That same day, Walters called the cops and learned that Twist had never filed a police report about the crash.</p><p>On March 28, Critical Logistics sent a letter to TMT demanding the truck be released from the tow yard, according to the suit. The company has not received a response to the letter, and the truck hasn’t been returned.</p><p>Walters told the Sun-Times the ordeal has been “horrible,” noting that the truck was his main source of income.</p><p>“That was everything I was riding on,” Walters said. “I invested almost everything into that truck to make a better life for my family.”</p><p>After Twist’s arrest last month, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said his operation may have ties to gangs. Guglielmi also said investigators were working to determine whether similar incidents in the Chicago Lawn, Deering and Ogden police districts were part of the predatory scheme.</p><p>Twist, who was granted a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, was formally indicted on the charges in Cook County on Friday, court records show.</p><p>Twist and another man were also charged in March 2018 with stealing a recreational vehicle from a storage facility in Elmhurst, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. Paul Darrah, a spokesman for the state’s attorney’s office, said Twist went free after posting 10% of his $50,000 bail in that case.</p><p>He is scheduled to appear in court again in Cook and DuPage counties on May 21, according to Darrah and court records.</p><p>At his bail hearing last month, Cook County prosecutors said Twist was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being convicted of a 2006 aggravated battery. Walters, who lives in Georgia as does Bolden, said he was recently made aware of Twist’s criminal history.</p><p>Critical Logistics’ lawsuit accuses Twist and TMT of breach of contract, conversion and using deceptive practices and fraud to tow the semi and hold it indefinitely. Mayor criticizes judge after 14-year-old shooting suspect with 16 arrests is released

Posted May 12 2019 09:13PM CDT

Mayor Rahm Emanuel criticized the justice system on Saturday after a judge let a 14-year-old shooting suspect be released to his parents.

The suspect is accused of shooting two people at the CTA's Argyle station on Monday night. He has a lengthy criminal record and has been arrested 16 times.

The mayor said he should not have been let go.

Girl on bike hit by truck, seriously injured in St. Charles

Posted May 12 2019 07:20PM CDT
Updated May 12 2019 09:24PM CDT

A 7-year-old girl was critically injured Sunday afternoon when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver as she rode her bicycle in unincorporated St. Charles.

About 1:05 p.m., the girl was riding her bicycle near the intersection of Geneva and Courier avenues when she was struck by a black Dodge pickup, according to the Kane County sheriff's office.

The girl, who lives in the area, was airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and listed in critical condition, the sheriff's office said. Her injuries were thought to be life-threatening.

Firefighters hampered by debris at hoarder house on fire

Posted May 12 2019 07:08PM CDT

Firefighters in suburban North Riverside had to work for an hour just to get five feet inside the door of a hoarder house on fire Sunday morning.

It took over 50 firefighters five hours to get inside the home and put out hot spots. They had to clear a path by hand, because there was so much debris inside.

No one was hurt during the fire, which started around 2 a.m. Once the sun came up, large piles of debris could be seen outside. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mayor criticizes judge after 14-year-old shooting suspect with 16 arrests is released</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 09:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mayor Rahm Emanuel criticized the justice system on Saturday after a judge let a 14-year-old shooting suspect be released to his parents.</p><p>The suspect is accused of shooting two people at the CTA's Argyle station on Monday night. He has a lengthy criminal record and has been arrested 16 times.</p><p>The mayor said he should not have been let go.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/girl-on-bike-hit-by-truck-seriously-injured-in-st-charles" title="Girl on bike hit by truck, seriously injured in St. Charles" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/Child_hurt_in_hit_and_run_in_Kane_County_0_7251137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/Child_hurt_in_hit_and_run_in_Kane_County_0_7251137_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/Child_hurt_in_hit_and_run_in_Kane_County_0_7251137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/Child_hurt_in_hit_and_run_in_Kane_County_0_7251137_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/Child_hurt_in_hit_and_run_in_Kane_County_0_7251137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Child hurt in hit and run in Kane County" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl on bike hit by truck, seriously injured in St. Charles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 07:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 12 2019 09:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 7-year-old girl was critically injured Sunday afternoon when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver as she rode her bicycle in unincorporated St. Charles.</p><p>About 1:05 p.m., the girl was riding her bicycle near the intersection of Geneva and Courier avenues when she was struck by a black Dodge pickup, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.</p><p>The girl, who lives in the area, was airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and listed in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said. Her injuries were thought to be life-threatening.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/firefighters-hampered-by-debris-at-hoarder-house-on-fire" title="Firefighters hampered by debris at hoarder house on fire" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/North%20Riverside%20fire%20at%20hoarder%20house%201_1557706002468.jpg_7250959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/North%20Riverside%20fire%20at%20hoarder%20house%201_1557706002468.jpg_7250959_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/North%20Riverside%20fire%20at%20hoarder%20house%201_1557706002468.jpg_7250959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/North%20Riverside%20fire%20at%20hoarder%20house%201_1557706002468.jpg_7250959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/North%20Riverside%20fire%20at%20hoarder%20house%201_1557706002468.jpg_7250959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Firefighters faced a lot of problems at this hoarder house on fire in North Riverside (photo courtesy Gordon Nord)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Firefighters hampered by debris at hoarder house on fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 07:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Firefighters in suburban North Riverside had to work for an hour just to get five feet inside the door of a hoarder house on fire Sunday morning.</p><p>It took over 50 firefighters five hours to get inside the home and put out hot spots. They had to clear a path by hand, because there was so much debris inside. </p><p>No one was hurt during the fire, which started around 2 a.m. Once the sun came up, large piles of debris could be seen outside.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> 