- A man died after being arrested by police Thursday in north suburban Waukegan while he allegedly chewed an "unknown white substance" he refused to spit it out, police said.

Officers confronted 31-year-old Avion Cotton about 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and attempted to serve an arrest warrant, Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles said in a statement.

As detectives approached him, he fled on foot and began "to eat an unknown white substance," Walles said. He fell and was apprehended, but continued to chew the substance and refused commands to spit it out, Walles said.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Walles said. The Lake County coroner's office scheduled an autopsy for Friday.

Officers were originally in the block to serve a search warrant for drugs at a home, Walles said. When they were there, the officers noticed Cotton drive to the home, exit his vehicle and approach the home, Walles said.

Family members of Cotton say he had just gotten out of his car and had come from a meeting with his probation officer when police approached and he ran. Police chased the man and tackled him to the ground, family said. He was in handcuffs when family says police choked him, maced him and tased him.

Cotton's death is being classified as an "in-custody death," Walles said. Illinois State Police are conducting their own investigation of the incident.

"The Waukegan Police Department has requested the ISP to conduct an independent investigation reference the in-custody death," a state police spokesperson said in a statement. "ISP investigators have responded. The investigation is in its preliminary stages and no information is being released at this time."