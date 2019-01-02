Man missing from Little Village since New Year's Day

- Police are looking for a man who has been missing since early New Year’s Day from the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Victor Vergara, 20, was last seen about 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of South Spaulding, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Vergara was described as a 5-foot-10, 150-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black jeans and black gym shoes.

He may need medical attention, police said. Anyone with information about him was asked to call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.