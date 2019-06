A man went missing Friday from Washington Heights on the South Side.

Robin “Snooki” Wise, 62, was last seen near the area of 103rd Street and Halsted, Chicago police said.

Wise is described as a 5-foot-10, 180-pound man with brown eyes, black hair and a dark brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing dark jeans, light gray sneakers and a black T-shirt with the word “bam” on it.

Wise is in need of medication, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.