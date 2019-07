- A swimmer has died after being pulled from the water Wednesday near Rainbow Beach on the South Side.

Divers went into the lake about 9:15 p.m. at 3111 E. 77th St. to look for the 26-year-old man, according to the Chicago Police and Fire departments. Friends said they lost sight of him as he was swimming.

Divers reached the man and pulled him to shore after a helicopter assisting in the search spotted him in the water, the fire department said. He was taken to Trinity Hospital in critical condition.

The man was pronounced dead on Wednesday at 8:09 a.m., the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine a cause of death.